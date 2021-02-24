Entertainment
Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants lost $ 80 million during pandemic
- Gordon Ramsay’s British restaurants have lost $ 80 million in revenue during pandemic shutdowns.
- Ramsay told The Sun that the lockdowns had caused “utter devastation” and were “incredibly expensive”.
- “I am criticized for being rich, but the responsibility on my shoulders – livelihoods at stake – is enormous,” he said.
TV chief Gordon Ramsay revealed on Tuesday his UK restaurants lost £ 57million ($ 80million) in revenue during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ramsay, who owns 35 restaurants around the world, said The sun the three lockdowns in the UK have caused “utter devastation”.
Ramsay, 54, currently has 18 restaurants in London and plans to open five more in 2021. The hospitality industry has been hit hardest by the pandemic, with restaurants, bars and cafes ahead respect a curfew at 10 p.m. sometimes, or closed completely.
He said that $ 14 million in bookings at his UK restaurants had been “wiped out overnight” in December. England have been placed in restrictions on several levels due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.
On January 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country return to its third national lockdown, with restaurants closed and everyone told to stay home. Johnson said on Monday that restaurants should be able to reopen on May 17 as part of the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown.
Gordon Ramsay Restaurants suffered a loss in revenue of $ 80.9 million between March 19 the first lockdown has been announced, until February of this year, the chef and TV personality said. “I’m in it,” he added.
That the impact of the pandemic has been “incredibly expensive,” he said.
“Having been through so much with the financial crash of 2008, then the terrorist attacks and 9/11 when COVID first hit, we all thought it would be over in a few weeks. But it’s been a long time,” did he declare. the newspaper.
The government has deployed the “Eat out to help“initiative at the beginning of August, offering diners 50% reduction on their meals. But even that was not enough.
Ramsay said he had no choice but to use the government leave program to save hundreds of jobs in its restaurants across the country.
“I feel pressured to give my younger staff, in particular, a little bit of hope and a feeling that we can get out of it,” he said. “There were so many tears, people breathless.”
The Gordon Ramsay Restaurants group was founded in 1997 and is one of the largest private catering groups in the UK. Ramsay also has 10 restaurants in the United States.
“I have always reinvested my money in the business,” he said. “I have never been greedy, I have always been very, very generous.
“I am criticized for being rich, but the responsibility on my shoulders – livelihoods at stake – is enormous,” Ramsay added.
Gordon Ramsay Restaurants is one of many groups to suffer since the coronavirus hit the UK in March 2020. Pizza Express said in August that it could closes 15% of its British restaurants as part of a restructuring plan putting 1,100 jobs at risk.
