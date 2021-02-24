Irrigation royalty to be crowned online on Saturday

SEQUIM – The Sequim Irrigation Festival Royalty Contest goes live for the first time.

The competition for four teens – Allie Gale, Hannah Hampton, Zoee Kuperus and Sydney VanProyen – was filmed inside the Olympic Theater Arts Center on Saturday.

Videographer Silas Crews will edit the program for a 6 p.m. Saturday start on the Sequim Irrigation Festival Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SequimIrrigationFestival, and its website,www.irrigationfestival.com.

Competitors will learn who is crowned queen by watching from home, organizers said.

The decision to go virtual comes after a year of countless community events having been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s good that we still do it,” Hampton said in a group interview. “It’s good to have something going on. It adds some stability to the community.

Kuperus added, “People need something to look forward to because there isn’t much to look forward to.”

Gale said that while members of the public won’t be there physically, they will be there in spirit, and “we have to make the most of what we get.”

“Of course, it’s different,” VanProyen said. “Hopefully this year we can all do something because it’s a challenge we are all ready for. We want to represent our community, whatever the circumstances.

In years past, the royal court has traveled western Washington in a chariot to represent Sequim. The amount of their participation in 2021 remains to be determined, according to the organizers of the festival.

This year, the 126th consecutive year for the festival, the theme “Sequim, A Place For You to Rome” – pays homage to the bygone civilization that championed irrigation practices.

At the end of the year, the Queen will receive $ 1,250 and royalty members $ 1,000 in scholarships.

• Allie Gale

Sponsors: Scott Koenigsaecker, Jennifer Gillis of Sequim Community Church.

Platform: Support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Gale said she found a love for working with children after becoming an intern at Sequim Community Church. During the pandemic, she and a friend created a weekly show to give Bible lessons to children.

She is now drawn to studying pediatrics as a career.

After moving from Maui to Sequim in 2012, she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, hence her platform to raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Gale enjoys mountain biking with his father, Steve, and crafts with his mother, Lisa.

She also plays on the tennis and volleyball teams at Sequim High School.

• Hannah Hampton

Sponsor: Solar city.

Platform: Support the Olympic Peninsula Autism Center.

Hampton plans to pursue a career as a neurosurgeon.

She spends a lot of time with her family, her parents Chance and Sarah O’Neil and her sisters Karli, Cameryn and Elaina – helping to raise pigs, turkeys, goats and chickens on their farm.

She also makes bread and treats such as éclairs.

She is active at Sequim High School, as Associate Secretary of the Student Body, President of Future Business Leaders of America, on the Board of Directors of the Health Occupational Students of America and Knowledge Bowl, and as a Student Liaison to City Council. by Sequim.

In high school, Hampton racked up over 150 hours of community service.

Her platform supports the Olympic Peninsula Autism Center because her younger sister has mild autism and hopes to support those affected by it.

• Zoee Kuperus

Sponsor: Jose’s famous salsa.

Platform: Support the Animal Welfare Guild.

Kuperus’ passion is art, from painting to photography, from ceramics to origami. She has participated in several artistic competitions and won the 2018 Sequim BirdFest Audience Choice Award.

During the pandemic, Kuperus said she learned to crochet and continued her small business of customizing shoes and resin designs.

She is working on an Associate Degree in Computer Science at Peninsula College and plans to transfer to Western Washington University to pursue studies in Computer Science, with an emphasis on animation and / or video game design.

Kuperus also has a musical background, playing the piano, ukulele and flute.

Her platform supports the Welfare for Animals Guild because she loves animals.

• Sydney VanProyen

Sponsor: O’Bria PNW.

Platform: Support the house of Captain Joseph.

VanProyen was named Miss Congeniality in the contest last year.

Its platform aims to support the Captain Joseph’s House Foundation in Port Angeles.

