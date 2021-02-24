Entertainment
People are often surprised that I gave Bollywood a jump for TV: Preetika Rao
She reveals that although she had plum offerings like Aashiqui 2 and Pradeep Sarkar, Vashu Bhagnani, Kumar Taurani offered her films, she chose to do TV because bikini and kissing had become mandatory in most movies and she wasn’t comfortable with it.
POSTED FEBRUARY 24, 2021 5:07 p.m. IST
Although she made her Southern cinema debut with a Tamil film and later a Telugu film, for Preetika Rao language was a creative barrier. So I decided to quit Southern films for good in 2012. But when my friend director Shreyas Sudhindra recounted his screenplay and insisted he wanted me as his heroine. I couldn’t refuse! Life came full circle when I shot for his film Kannada! My Konkani grandparents were fluent in Kannada because our roots are from Karwar. I still feel at home in Bangalore where I have many cousins, she said.
After leaving southern films, Rao landed in Mumbai and chose to do TV shows rather than movies. She explains, people are often surprised that I gave Bollywood a jump for television! I had plum offers like Aashiqui 2, and like movie offers from director Pradeep Sarkar, and producers Vashu Bhagnani and Kumar Taurani etc., but I turned them down. Thanks to my sister, Amrita Rao, I got a first-hand glimpse of Bollywood. In 2008, putting on a bikini and kissing was mandatory in most A-list projects and I chose not to compromise on my comfort and instead worked in TV shows. They’re not only suitable for families, but also have a wider reach compared to a week-long theatrical release. Fortunately, my first show, Beintehaa was a huge success and enjoyed international success in countries like Turkey, Indonesia, Tanzania, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates in dubbed versions. Even today, it continues to get me the adulation that only Bollywood movies can possibly have. So, no regrets!
Although she works intermittently, she admits to being in a content space. Today, I can afford to choose my job and also quit work easily. I’m not drawn to fame or money. I wasn’t looking for him. I stayed away from reality shows because their format ends up making your privacy a public spectacle and my privacy is sacred to me. Plus, due to digitization everything ends up landing on the web – be it movies, TV shows, or web series – so which platform you choose to work on no longer has to. ‘importance, as long as the content is interesting. I look forward to the release of my webseries, Love Sorries, which was shot before the lockdown and my next single as a singer very soon, Rao shares.
