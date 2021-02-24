Entertainment
Father-Daughter Bond Featured In This Season’s Awards Movies
Stories about the joys, missteps, and challenges of parent-child relationships have long been a mainstay of films with their inherent complexities proving fertile and relatable territory for comedy, drama, and even horror.
This awards season has seen a host of award-winning films about the parent-child experience, with a handful of very different images focusing more narrowly on the dynamic between dad and daughter. But what exactly about this particular couple that can lead to such a deep and dimensional storytelling?
It’s an incredibly formative relationship, so wherever you are as a grown girl, it has a lot to do with your relationship with your father, actress Rashida Jones said over the phone from her Los Angeles home. She stars in the Sofia Coppolas comedy On the Rocks as Laura, a sane writer dragged into a detective hug by her exuberant and bon vivant art dealer father, played by Bill Murray.
As the daughter of music legend Quincy Jones, she’s no stranger to living with a larger than life parent. If you have a charismatic grandpa who changes the climate of the room when he walks in, it changes the way you move around the world, Jones said. I think [Laura] is probably defined by her love for her father, and I think this movie is a bit of a break from that to becoming her own person, which I think is extremely important as a grown-up daughter as well.
Jones added, but I think there’s this long history of women owned by families and owned by fathers and owned by men that makes it harder for women to really break away from that.
This concept also permeates the powerful and mind-blowing drama The Father, adapted by director Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton from the acclaimed Zellers play. In the film, Anthony Hopkins portrays (also named) Anthony, a formidable patriarch battling both dementia and the will of his devoted, so beleaguered daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman).
Don’t make a drastic generalization, but I think it’s a lot harder for girls [than sons] to walk away and go out and be objective with their parents, Hampton said on a recent call from London. I think they take the kind of competing claims of husbands, children and parents much more keenly than maybe men.
Hampton, who has two daughters, believes filial duty both drives and haunts the vulnerable Anne de Colmans. I think one of the subjects of this movie is the kind of angst of the girl who loves her father [and is] trying to do all she can to ease her last years, he says. The kind of obstacle course he puts on her, not necessarily on purpose but because of her illness, seems to be the kind of emotional heart of the story: the division of her loyalty between her personal life and her feelings for her. dad.
Zeller, speaking by phone from his home in Paris, explained his approach to the Annes conundrum: I wanted to explore that moment when you kind of become the parent of your own parent. Even though you are the girl, in the story it is as if she is starting to almost be the mother of her own father. It is the reversal of the relationship.
And what could be a source of Anthonys push-pull with Anne? For a father you can see all the women [in your life] in your own daughter, Zeller says. It’s like it all comes down to one human being. I think it’s a really complicated projection and relationship.
In The Glorias, the panoramic tale of the life of writer, feminist and political activist Gloria Steinem, director Julie Taymor (she co-wrote with Sarah Ruhl) spends a brief but crucial time portraying the impact that the nomad has Steinems, Harold Hill entrepreneurial dad, Leo, had on the woman she was to become.
He’s the first romantic character in her life, Taymor said, calling from her home on Marthas Vineyard. In this case, as in many, the mother ends up having to say: Do the right thing, [but] the father becomes the one with whom you have fun and who takes you. He is not necessarily the disciplinarian: he [would be] more for a son than for a daughter.
Exploring what she called Gloria’s relationship with Leos Paper Moon, Taymor added: This dad in particular really supported her critical thinking. He was right there, letting her be the man he is. You see her father treats her like an equal.
Another real-life father-daughter bond receives tender and often whimsical treatment in Kirsten Johnsons’ documentary Dick Johnson is Dead. In a recent call from her Connecticut home, the filmmaker described her work as an experiment to try to cheat time, defy death, and keep it. [her ailing dad, Dick, a former psychiatrist] alive forever, but also to put it back together when dementia tries to pull it apart.
The deep, constant love between the Johnsons fuels this bittersweet film and highlights perhaps the most functional father-daughter duo on screen this season. Yet Johnson remains a realist. Parents and children expect impossible things from each other, she said. If we speak frankly about this, we can say that some fathers are unable to respect the limits that arise when their daughters become sexual persons.
In my case, Johnson continued, I feel like my dad always respected my limits as a human. There was trust and respect, and I think the challenge for many men is to sort of cross that line between when their daughter is a child and their daughter becomes a young woman.
