Former poets present winners to read the work





PORT TOWNSEND – Claudia Castro Luna, a sort of midwife for poets and writers in Washington State, will join compatriot Kathleen Flenniken for a reading and online chat on Thursday evening. The free event, presented by Centrum and Northwind Art, will take place at 7 p.m. To register, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/northwindreads. The two women have been Poet Laureates for Evergreen State, crisscrossing it and inviting people of varying ages and backgrounds to try and write a poem. The women come from different worlds: El Salvador-born Luna lives in Seattle, while Flenniken grew up next to the Hanford nuclear reserve, where her father worked. “Between the two of them, they have a lot to say about the conversations we have in our country,” said Julie Ziegler, executive director of Humanities Washington, co-sponsor of the State Poets Laureate program. “It is such a pleasure for me to read with Claudia,” Flenniken wrote in an email Tuesday. She will be reading her new collection “Post Romantic” and added that she was eager to chat with her audience. Luna, after teaching on Tuesday, sent the Peninsula Daily News a brief email to let them know that she was grateful to be a part of Thursday’s reading. Northwind is “a place I love in a city that I love,” she wrote. Luna was named the Poet Laureate for 2018-20, and during her travels she has visited the North Olympic Peninsula several times; when the pandemic began, she agreed to serve a third year. His latest book, printed in an accordion-like structure, is “One River, a Thousand Voices” on the beauty, energy and indigenous peoples of the Columbia River. Former Washington State Poet Laureate Kathleen Flenniken will join current Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna for a free reading and discussion online Thursday evening. (Photo courtesy of Humanities Washington) Flenniken, Washington State Poet Laureate from 2012 to 2014, has also traveled her territory, giving free workshops and readings. She said she would read at least one of her own Columbia River poems: “Letter to Rilke,” which travels in time between the present and her childhood in the 1960s. Poetry “is so important to people who seek to escape, and also to make sense of the world,” Ziegler said. In his variety, Ziegler believes, anyone can find an explosion of inspiration and a new perspective. Humanities Washington, which sponsors the poet laureate with the Washington State Arts Commission, will announce the 2021-2023 nomination in a few weeks, she added. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]









