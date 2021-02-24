Entertainment
Celebrate Shahid Kapoor’s birthday with 10 films that made him Bollywood’s crush
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25, 2021. He is popular for his romantic, action and thriller roles. Shahid Kapoor’s films are often praised by critics and audiences alike, due to his dance moves as well as his versatile acting. The award-winning actor who started his career as a background dancer rose through the ranks by proving his acting skills in superhit films. To kick off Shahid Kapoor’s birthday celebrations, here is the list of his films that have made him the hearts of Bollywood fans. Looked.
List of Shahid Kapoor films
Ishq vishk
Ken Ghosh released in 2003, Ishq vishk is a romantic coming-of-age drama that also marks Shahid’s first cinematic performance. In the film, he can be seen romanticizing with Amrita Rao. The film also features Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala in supporting roles. Shahid and Amrita were then paired again for Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi !, Shikar and Vivah. The charming character of Shahid was highly appreciated by viewers.
Dil Maange More
Released in 2004, Dil Maange More is a romantic comedy drama, directed by Anant Mahadevan. Funded by Fourth Wall Productions, alongside Shahid, the film stars Ayesha Takia, Tulip Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Gulshan Grover and Zarina Wahab. The film is one of the hottest films for young people. In the film, Shahid can be seen romanticizing three prominent women.
Vivah
Vivah is a romantic drama written and directed by Sooraj R Barjatya. It stars Shahid and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. Released in 2006, the film follows the journey of two individuals and recounts their journey from engagement to marriage and its consequences. Shahid Kapoor won Best Actor at the Screen Awards for his performance.
Jab we met
Release in 2007 of Imtiaz Ali, Jab we met is a romantic comedy drama funded by Dhillin Mehta. Starring Shahid and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film received universal critical acclaim. It also marks Shahid and Kareena’s fourth film together.
Kismat connection
Released in 2008, this film is a romantic drama directed by Aziz Mirza. It stars Shahid, Vidya Balan in the lead roles, while Juhi Chawla can be seen in a guest appearance. Funded by Ramesh Taurani, the film was declared a “semi-hit” at the box office. The movie is a Hollywood remake Just my luck.
Kaminey
Led by Vishal Bhardwaj, Kaminey is an action drama, starring Shahid, Priyanka Chopra and Amol Gupte in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld, the plot is based on a rivalry between a pair of twins. It was a widely acclaimed film and it went on to become the best film of the year.
Mausam
Directed by Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapur, the film is a romantic drama starring Shahid and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. The film presents the story of two lovers. It also includes references to the demolition of Babri Masjid, the Bombay riots, the 1993 bombings in Bombay, the Kargil war, the 9/11 attacks and the post-Godhra riots.
Udta Punjab
Released in 2016, Udta Punjab is a black comedy crime drama directed by Abhishek Chaubey. It loosely revolves around drug abuse by the youth of the Punjab and its multiple plots that surround it. Directed by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film stars Shahid, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.
Padmaavat
Sanjay Leela Bhansali 2018 release, Padmaavat is a period drama based on the poem of the same title, written by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid and Ranveer Singh, this is one of the most expensive films ever made in India. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.
Kabir Singh |
Led by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh | is the 2019 romantic drama film. It stars Shahid and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It’s a 2017 remake of Telugu, Arjun reddy. The film received mixed reviews but Shahid’s performance was praised. It also became the third highest grossing Bollywood film of the year.
Image source: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
