Zendaya effortlessly corrects a gender issue about her relationships
Zendaya is known for her wise and cool closures of pointed questions, which she kindly reminded us of in response to a recent survey of the qualities she most admires in others.
In a video accompaniment this month Vanity Fair for her annual Hollywood issue, the 24-year-old Emmy winner, who is on the cover of the magazine alongside her leading colleagues, including Michael B. Jordan and Charlize Theron, responded to a series of questions about his life and his personality.
During the “ Proust Questionnaire ” entitled video, the old ELLE UK the cover was asked, “What quality do you like most in a man?”
The Euphoria the actor promptly responded to the question with a gender-neutral rephrasing of the statement, suggesting the alternative: ‘I like it the most in a the person, how about that?
“It’s such a big question, ‘What’s the quality I love most in someone?’ I’d say ‘cuteness’ is sort of not the best way to describe it, but some people do. are just good people, and you can just feel it.
She concluded her response by noting: ‘And I don’t know how to explain it, but there’s this little spark that they have, or that special little thing that they have, that you feel safe and happy about. around them. I don’t know what it is, but some people have it, and it’s special.
As the following question was asked, “What is the quality that you like most in a woman?” the Malcom and Marie The actor humorously responded, “ Well, I guess it’s the same answer. ”
In recent years, the winner has been romantically linked to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, however, it’s unclear whether the actor is currently in a relationship.
Rumor has it, the former couple were first seen during a visit to New York City in February 2020. IS! News later reported that the actors were also sitting together on the street of the Big Apple with Elordi planting a kiss on the top of the actress’s head.
However, it looks like Elordi later switched to model Kaia Gerber after the pair were seen on numerous dates together last summer. Neither Elordi nor Zendaya have ever commented publicly on their previously reported romance.
After Zendaya’s Emmy win in September of last year, Elordi captioned a photo of the actor’s former partner as Rue. “Well done,” he added with a heart-shaped emoji.
