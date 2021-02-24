Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more





Every bride faints on a Sabyasachi lehenga to be the bridal outfit of her dreams and in all of her years of experience we know exactly why this is true. We are all well aware of Sabyasachi’s attention to detail, so when we look at his creations we can only marvel. He completely transformed the way ethnic tailoring is viewed in India and made it his mission to be a pioneer in the world of wedding fashion and tailoring. Not only with her lehengas and saris, but also in beauty, Sabyasachi Mukherjee paved the way for the revival of many traditionalist notions in the industry. As we celebrate Sabyasachi’s birthday, we also celebrate her innovative talent in the world of beauty and fashion. Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Nita Ambani: Celebrities Love Sabyasachi’s Signature Look 7 trendy beauty and fashion moments, thanks to Sabyasachi Mukherjee 1. The color red Brides, not only in Bollywood but also see a change in the choice of the glorious red color of their sarees and lehengas and all thanks to Sabyasachi’s revival of the classic hue. Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu and Anushka Sharma chose Sabyasachi red to achieve their perfect wedding and reception looks. 2. The Saree belt Probably one of the most popular trends, belted sarees are seen on celebrities like Karisma Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. From vintage styles to traditional styles, Sabyasachi is the master of everything. 3. Floral hairstyles We have seen many brides go the traditional route with buns loaded with gajra to match their traditional outfits with flowers like mogras and roses. Deepika Padukone also chose a Frida Kahlo-inspired flower crown for her reception look with Sabyasachi’s signature style and lehenga in perfect union. 4. The rebirth of traditional weaving Sabyasachi is known for reviving many traditional styles of embroidery, dyeing, etc. to support many unique art forms. Whether it’s the inclusion of pashmina, kantha, or her richly crafted zari, the designer can be credited for her love for traditional weaves and her return to fashion. Also Read: Sabyasachi Mukherjee Presents Pashmina Lehengas For winter brides 5. Partition center with a low bun One of our favorite hairstyles to wear with ethnic or western clothing is buns with a neat center parting. Many celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma donned this hairstyle with their Sabyasachi outfits which complemented every look perfectly. 6. Maximum floral impression Whether it’s the designer’s rustic baroque flowers, fluorescent monotones, or dreamy, alluring choices, no one makes flowers like Sabyasachi. Seen on her sarees, lehengas, costumes and everything in between, many Bollywood celebrities are obsessed with this trend and we are not surprised. Sabyasachi has succeeded in transforming traditional styles and turning them into modern masterpieces. It seems there is no stopping for him yet.







