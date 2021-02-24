Paloma Faith in ‘upper level pain’ with acute engorgement | Entertainment





Paloma Faith revealed that she was suffering from “higher level pain” after being diagnosed with acute engorgement. The 39-year-old singer – who gave birth to her second child with Leyman Lahcine just three days ago – suffers from an illness that can make breastfeeding incredibly difficult, and she has opened up to her subscribers on social networks. Paloma posted an Instagram photo revealing that she placed cabbage leaves on her nipples to soothe her “rock hard breasts,” a popular home treatment thanks to the vegetable’s anti-inflammatory properties. Sharing a postpartum diary with her followers, she wrote: “Day 3 and my milk arrived ….. I was diagnosed with acute engorgement. “It means I have too much milk and the baby is not big enough or strong enough to empty and take out. It’s painful. “The breasts are rock hard. I try to massage while feeding, it hurts so much like a deep tissue massage and it doesn’t help much. “Hot showers / massage / hand expression and the poor baby is really done with the hard, exhausting work she needs to get the milk out of all those clogged and swollen ducts. (Sic)” The “Upside Down” hitmaker was told the condition should “set in”, but she admitted she was struggling right now. She continued, “I was told it should work out. Hope I don’t end up in a and e with this before that! It’s next level pain! Mom’s life is REALLLLLLL ( sic) “ Over the weekend, Paloma confirmed that she had a Caesarean section as planned on Saturday (20.02.21) and is now proud to be a mother of two. Paloma documented every step of her pregnancy with her regular “Pregnancy Diary” updates on Instagram and on Sunday (02.21.21) she confirmed that she was no longer pregnant and had given birth to the “new baby. cherub “of the couple after an exhausting childbirth experience. The “ Only Love Can Hurt Like This ” singer shared with her fans that her nipples are like “a baby piranha who wants to kill me” as she admitted that she was unsure if she could cope with it. breastfeeding the newborn as she did with her firstborn. She wrote: “I don’t know if I want to get myself through this this time ….. but I’m trying anyway. “And my nipples are on fire. I lost a liter of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the painkillers. (Sic)”

