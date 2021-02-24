Will Disneyland reopen in 2021? The latest updates as California Adventure watches events with tickets

Corinne Reichert / CNET



In 2020,Disneylandclosed due to the rapid spread of COVID-19[female[feminineFor the first time in its 65-year history, the iconic California theme park closed for one month on March 12– and remained closed.

Disneyland Resort has become a mass coronavirus vaccine site instead of a theme park destination in early 2021. Toy Story parking lot started serving coronavirus vaccines Jan. 14 as Orange County’s first super vaccine site. Disneyland Resort had “stepped up” to accommodate a massive vaccine distributionand would be “absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus,” the county said.

Here’s the latest date Disneyland and California Adventure will fully reopen, and why they haven’t for mostOther Disney World Theme Parks, includingWalt disney worldon the opposite coast of the United States, have.

Will Disneyland reopen in 2021?

Disneyland originally announced aoptimistic reopening date July 17th, 2020, his 65th birthday. But he was forced tocome back to these planswhen California refused to issue theme park guidelines. California has finally revealed itstheme park reopening guidelinesOctober 20.

Orange County now has 11.7 new coronavirus cases per day per 100,000 people, with a positive rate of 5.4% on test results as of February 23, 2021. Those numbers started to drop five weeks ago, with reopening starting to look more likely.

California will allow Disneyland to open only once Orange County is within the minimum COVID-19 transmission level – which means less than one new case per day per 100,000 people, as well as less than 2% of tests coming back positive. However, alaw Projectof two California Assembly decision-makers on Feb.4 would see large theme parks pushed into the moderate level for reopening – where there can be up to 3.9 daily cases with positive test rates of up to 4.9%. Orange County is currently in the prevalent level.

California Adventure launches paid events in March

To celebrate the California Adventure 20th Anniversary, the Disneyland secondary theme park will be organize events with tickets in March, several publications reported on February 8. Disney plans to reopen food and drink at Pixar Pier, Cars Land, Grizzly Peak and Pacific Wharf, according to a report.

The events will take place over multiple days in March and will be timed experiences where customers can enjoy food, drink, merchandise, entertainment and shopping. This coincides with the usual time of California AdventureThe annual food and wine festival will get about 1,000 employees back to work, Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort, said in a letter.

Disney hasn’t said anything official yet, but events will see the entire California Adventure theme park (minus the rides) reopen, except for the new one. Avengers Campus.

TheCalifornia Adventure Theme Park Main Streethad originally reopened on November 19, including Buena Vista Street and parts of Hollywood Land, for dining and shopping.

The current reopening of California Adventure includes all of the Buena Vista Street stores, as well as restaurants such as the Carthay Circle Lounge, Smokejumper’s Grill, Award Wieners, Starbucks, and churros and popcorn carts. Disney has yet to announce whether it plans to similarly reopen stores and restaurants along Main Street USA at Disneyland.

What will Disneyland look like when it reopens?

Once Disneyland reopens, the park’s capacity will be limited to 25% and reservations will be required. Plexiglas has already been installed at the entry points to the park.

Smaller theme parks – those with a total capacity of 15,000 people or less – are allowed to reopen once their county hits the orange or “moderate” level, but they will be limited to 25% attendance or 500 people. , whichever is less. . Only outdoor attractions can be opened, reservations are required and only locals can attend.

While waiting for the parks to reopen, you can discover the magic behind the scenes on theDisney Parks TikTok account, or the Disney Parks YouTube Channel.

Downtown Disney is open

TheDisney downtownThe shopping and dining area reopened six months ago on July 9, following guidelines for opening restaurants and stores in California.

Between December 2020 and January 2021, Orange County was subject to strict stay-at-home orders due to ICU capacity dropping below 15%. Restaurants were forced to close at Downtown Disney and California Adventure, but Governor Newsom lifted the lockdown orders on January 25.

Currently, all of the restaurants and shops in downtown Disney are open, with the exception of locations in theDisneyland Hotel,Grand Disney Resort & SpaandDisney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. To visit Downtown Disney, you can only park in the Simba parking lot, and must undergo a temperature check, wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing. The zone is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

Disney has opened a new Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney in mid-February so you can get your Star Wars merchandise fix while Galaxy’s Edge is closed.

Disneyland cancels and refunds annual passes

Disneyland announced on January 14 that it will becancel its annual pass holder programfor the time being.

“Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and the limitations surrounding the reopening of our theme parks in California, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort annual passports and canceling the current program,” said the president of Disneyland, Ken Potrock, in a statement.

Disneyland “is developing new membership offers” for its reopening. Those who held an active annual pass as if March 14, 2020 were now called “Legacy Pass Holders“and will continue to enjoy discounts for the time being when shopping or dining in Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street in California Adventure. Legacy Pass holders will also get early access to the new Star Wars store. andWanda Vision photo shoot, which will soon arrive at Downtown Disney.

Why was Disney World allowed to reopen?

Disney could reopen Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood studios back in July. It has been licensed to do so by state and less stringent Florida local guidelines.

Orlando Disney Parks have social distancing and well-being measures, including temperature controls, wearing masks, guests six feet away while queuing for attractions, and a guest reservation system to limit capacity. The fireworks were also suspended.

Disney Springs shopping and dining area reopened May 20 with limited parking, fewer entrances, pre-entry temperature control, required masks, physically distant lines and barriers, reduced hours, no entertainment, and more sanitizing and sanitizing. Disney-owned stores and restaurants at Disney Springs began reopening on May 27.

Layoffs in the theme park industry in the United States

Vacationers aren’t the only ones affected by Disneyland’s continued shutdown – Disney announced on September 29 it would lay off 28,000 American employees, citing the reduced capacity of its theme parks due to social distancing requirements, as well as “California’s reluctance to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen.”

In an SEC filing on November 26, Disney revealed that it would be layoff of 4,000 additional employees, for 32,000 in total.

Disneyland reached agreement with 11 unions representing its workers from Oct. 14, according to the Orange County register, so that it is ready to open immediately as soon as permitted. The California Health and Human Services Agency reportedlysent state health officials to assess Disney World in Florida during the first week of October, the Los Angeles Times reported.



