



Dame Judi Dench is determined to continue her work, despite her loss of sight, even if it means asking her friends to help her learn her lines. According to a report in The Guardian, the British actor described how she copes with her deteriorating eyesight – the challenges she faces and the unexpected benefits she gets – at an online event Feb. 25 for the Vision Foundation – the London charity for the loss of sight. "You find a way to move around and overcome things that you find very difficult. I had to find another way to learn the lines and things, which is to repeat them to me over and over again, great friends of mine. So, I have to learn by repetition, and I just hope people don't notice too much if all the lines are completely hopeless! she was quoted as saying. Speak Guardian report, the actor's condition is caused by Macular degeneration, which affects more than 6.00,000 people in the UK. Dench, however, also said his loss of sight had an "occasional funny side." "I was doing the Winter tale with Ken Branagh a few years ago playing Paulina, and after running for about three weeks at the Garrick he said to me – I have a long speech at the end – he said, Judi, if you had to say this speech about eight feet to your right, you will tell me and not to the ark pros "I rely on people to tell me!" she joked. The 86-year-old actor also said his mother had similar sight loss, "and now Finty, my daughter, is going to have her eyes checked. It is extremely irritating. " "But it allows you to do one thing, is that you have to relate to people before you can recognize who they are. During the lockdown, I made a movie and was up close addressing people wearing masks during rehearsals, nothing to do with the scenes I'm in. It's pretty exquisite if you can do that and that's the good side of it, and you've got to look that way. Dench said she could walk past someone she knew well and not recognize her. "It's tricky, but you adapt to it. And I don't want that to interfere.







