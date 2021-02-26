Daftendirektly in my heart: the retirement of Daft Punk

These have been difficult days for the ever-changing music landscape.

Maybe you’re unfamiliar with the French duo with the ironic name Daft Punk, and maybe you didn’t know that after nearly 30 years of reshaping modern music concepts, they’ve made their mark. curtsey Monday and arrested him.

Maybe you don’t know anything about them. But if you do, you know why they matter – and why they matter to me.

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, two students in Paris, tried to write and perform music from the 90s together in 1992. A scathing review called their efforts “stupid, punky trash,” the classifying as a simple pair of posers, unrelated to the music of the day.

Instead, they wrote the future.

Cutting the tape and splicing snippets of audio, “Daft Punk” re-sculpted the entirety of dance music. Transforming simple, repeated audio lines and snippets of two to three second songs from previous decades, they created new sounds and new structures in which to organize them.

Before college, I had never heard more than one thing like this in my father’s music collection – the ‘Frankenstein’ of the band Edgar Winters from 1972, which was also created by putting dozens of pieces together. taken from their work into something new, totally different. of their usual work. It was a surprisingly popular anomaly, one that – added to the Electric Light Orchestra’s habit of inventing new digital instruments as we go – started to tell me what I really wanted to hear when I heard it. was able to choose the music.

I went to college in 2006. Prior to that I had been mostly homeschooled so I had only heard music my parents listened to regularly, a few songs from our dial-up internet and country / western music from the 90s / 2000s on my car stereo. Since it was the only radio station I could have at home or in my car, this combination of sounds was, to me, what music sounded like. Not a long Mongolian song anymore, because my mom is as much nerd as I am, just in a different direction. And it was thanks to his copy of the vinyl album “Switched-On Bach” that I knew what Moog synthesizers looked like, so…

Finding Daft Punk on my college’s intra-dorm network has reshaped my audioscape for the next decade and change. People who were making music before I was even 5 burned my rhythm, invigorated my daily errands on campus, and sent me looking for more.

I set out to find every piece of high octane electronic music on offer. If you could hear it on a roller rink when kids weren’t allowed on the floor, I was a fan. The iconic “Sandstorm” by Finnish producer Darude with his relentless instrumentals? Fantastic. The British “Happy Hardcore” movement with its fast synthesizers and frantic piano jams? It was my sound.

Daft Punk even hosted an entire film production, “Interstella 5555”, with simple, lyric-driven songs adding depth to the visuals to tell a story of pain and loss, a fight against exploitation and greed. , and a triumphant return to love ones.

Daft Punk has inspired and shaped dozens of artists and creations over the course of their joint careers, from Kanye West and Pharell Williams to creating the soundtrack for the Disney sequel “Tron,” “Tron: Legacy. “. They showed me a whole world of music, outside the confines of American pop and country, outside of contemporary religious offerings, and even outside of what I thought possible.

Because they looked like the future.

So while the present is a bit difficult, and I still regret not seeing them in concert, the future is brighter for having shaped Daft Punk.

Mitchell Bonds is a giant nerd and page editor / designer for West Hawaii Today.