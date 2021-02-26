German radio apologizes for remarks on BTS K-pops





Racism is not an option, wrote one user, @ Vroseeeee1 in a blunt tweet in English, German, Korean and Spanish. The outcry came after a live show on Wednesday, in which Matuschik ridiculed the BTS version of Fix You as profanity and likened the group to COVID-19, describing them as a crappy virus that will hopefully soon be a vaccine. He then dug his hole deeper, trying to push the comment back a bit, saying I have nothing against South Korea, you can’t accuse me of xenophobia just because this boyband is from South Korea. .. I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car ever. Then he went on to say that as a penance for the cover, BTS will be going on vacation to North Korea for the next 20 years. BTS, which debuted in 2013, has grown to become the world’s largest boy group, selling stadiums around the world and playing a video message to the United Nations General Assembly this year. Their songs, filled with intimate and socially conscious lyrics, are credited with their success. Unlike other K-pop groups who carefully maintain the characters created by their labels, BTS are known for their active engagement with fans known as ARMY via social media. BTS has more than 33.1 million followers on Twitter. The offensive comments didn’t just come from South Korea, with many social media users in Germany and elsewhere condemning them immediately. I know which radio station I won’t be listening to anymore, bye @ Bayern3, user @fairesvmns wrote in a German post that included audio of Matuschiks’ commentary. I really don’t need racism in this shape and form in 2021. Many South Koreans living abroad have expressed concern that the remarks could incite anti-Asian violence, which is already on the rise in many places. It’s not just #BTS, it’s about so many Asians who face extreme racism, especially due to the pandemic, tweeted Hansl Chang, a South Korean who lives in Germany. In the station’s apology, he said that while Matuschik presented his opinion in an ironic, exaggerated manner and with exaggerated excitement, his words went too far and hurt the feelings of BTS fans. But he and he assured us that it had no intention of doing so. He just wanted to express his displeasure with the aforementioned cover version. He noted that Matuschik has been involved in helping to raise aid for refugees and waging a constant campaign against right-wing extremism and has shown that he is against xenophobia or racism in any form. . That doesn’t change the fact that many of you found his statements offensive or racist, Bayern said. We apologize in any way we can. We will be working on the subject again with Matthias and the team in the coming days. Juwon Park in Seoul, South Korea contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

