Entertainment
Internet users hail the performance of Parineeti Chopra and say “ you have succeeded ”
The Girl on the Train: Parineeti’s performance in the film left everyone in awe. Netizens took advantage of their social media grip and praised her acting skills.
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: The Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train starring Parineeti Chopra was released on Netflix today. After Bard of Blood, this is director Ribhu Dasgupta’s second film with Netflix. The psychological thriller is based on a book of the same name written by Paula Hawkins. It is the story of an alcoholic woman named Mira, tried by Parineeti, who suffers from amnesia.
However, the story takes a dramatic turn after Nusrat, tried by Aditi Rao Hydari, is assassinated, and the evidence points to Mira. The story tells how Mira turns out to be innocent in the Nusrat murder case.
Parineeti’s performance in the film left everyone in awe. Netizens took advantage of their social media grip and praised her acting skills. They also praised the direction of the film. They also praised the direction of the film. One of the users wrote: “I just finished watching #TheGirlOnTheTrain and am * SPEECHLESS * Never seen a thriller like this before @ParineetiChopra .. EK HI DIL HAI MOTHER PAAS KITNI BAAR JEETOGE? “
Just finished look #TheGirlOnTheTrain and I’m * SPEECHLESS * I’ve never seen a thriller like this before @ParineetiChopra .. EK HI DIL HAI MOTHER PAAS KITNI BAAR JEETOGE? pic.twitter.com/2RGuX0yfSL
Taiyaba Qureshi (@Taiyaba_Pari)
February 26, 2021
While another user wrote: “Watched #TheGirlOnTheTrain Amazing Movie with Wonderful Twists @ aditiraohydari Mam Ur Gorgeous Always Love to Watch u Always Proud to be your Fan @ ParineetiChopra Mam U Nailed it !!! Pari Mam ur jst Fabulous @ IamKirtiKulhari Awesome As usual # TheGirlOnTheTrain
Looked #TheGirlOnTheTrain Amazing movie with wonderful twists @aditiraohydari Mam Ur Gorgeous always loves to watch you always proud to be your fan@ParineetiChopra Mam U nailed it !!! Mam ur jst Fabulous bet @IamKirtiKulhari Awesome as usual #TheGirlOnTheTrain pic.twitter.com/QDLKJHOZUu
Amir Ali Inamdar (AditiRaoHydariFan) (@ AmirAliInamdar2)
February 26, 2021
Take a look at the Twitter reactions:
#TheGirlOnTheTrain To watch
If you are a movie buff and enjoy watching thriller suspense, this movie is for you @ribhudasgupta create a magical style @ParineetiChopra just swing @IamKirtiKulhari mom i’m a big fan of you now @aditiraohydari stole your heart 4/5
Shiva Chaudhary (@ Shivach86759167)
February 26, 2021
breakout performance of the year already, go chat with a wall. #TheGirlOnTheTrain @ParineetiChopra https://t.co/iySAP5Ieyv
Aryaan (@AslamAryaan)
February 26, 2021
what a performance !! you were phenomenal Bet !!#TGOTT #TheGirlOnTheTrain
swathz25 (@ swathii_25)
February 26, 2021
#TheGirlOnTheTrain good to see Parineeti after a long time, a bubbly and lively girl doing some serious acting .. good movie sometimes depressing, the actors live a different life every time … @ParineetiChopra – big girl now .. good material for hollywood movies …@priyankachopra
Sunil Sharma (@ SunilSh07550540)
February 26, 2021
.@ribhudasgupta Deserves all appreciation for bringing out the best @ParineetiChopra! #TheGirlOnTheTrain
Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh)
February 26, 2021
@aditiraohydari @IamKirtiKulhari @ avinashtiw85 the guys were amazing !! it was a real pleasure to watch the film! omg talent!
GO WATCH NOW#ParineetiChopra #TheGirlOnTheTrain
swathz25 (@ swathii_25)
February 26, 2021
Earlier, director Ribhu spoke with Indian Express regarding viewers’ response to his film. He was quoting saying, “There was a material already in existence, there was a novel, there was a movie. Of course, the structure and the base material is from there. But, we gave it our own color. Before I started writing the script, I knew the things that really work and the parts that won’t be that important to the movie. Since it was a Hindi movie, we had to rewrite some parts, give elements to the characters and write them very differently. At the end of the day you’re an Indian consumer so they were our first priority. Now let’s see how people react because some saw the original, most didn’t done, I think.
Posted by:
Sanjeeiv nodded.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]