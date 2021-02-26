Mr and Mrs Potato Head to keep names, Hasbro says after rebranding confusion





NEW YORK (AP) Is it Mr. Potato Head or not? Hasbro created confusion on Thursday by announcing that it would be ditching the brand’s name in order to be more inclusive and everyone can feel welcome in the world of Potato Head. He also announced that he will be selling a new playset this fall without the Mr. and Mrs. designations, which will allow children to create their own kind of potato families, including two moms or two dads. But in a tweet later that afternoon, Hasbro clarified that as the brand changes, the actual characters of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head will continue to live on and be sold in stores. In a photo posted on Twitter, Mr. and Mrs.’s names are less prominent at the bottom of the box than at the top. While it was announced today that the brand name and logo POTATO HEAD are dropping the MR. I am proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD is going nowhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD, the company tweeted. The tweet came after news of the rebranding exploded on Twitter, with people asking if Barbie would change her name afterwards. I think Hasbro needs to ditch the Bro and be just Has, another person tweeted. Hasbro seems to want to go both ways: to develop the brand without killing its most iconic characters, who appeared in the Toy Story films. They are looking to expand the franchise, said Robert Passikoff, founder of marketing consultancy Brand Keys. You focus on what is essentially a character and now allow it to be a platform for many characters. Kimberly Boyd, senior vice president at Hasbro, said the intent of the rebranding was to be more inclusive and that the characters still live in the Potato Head universe. It created a lot of excitement, she said of the reaction. GLAAD, an LGBTQ rights group, applauded the more inclusive Potato playset. Hasbro helps kids see toys simply as toys, which encourages them to be authentic themselves outside the pressures of traditional gender norms, Rich Ferraro, GLAAD’s director of communications, said in a statement. Many toy makers have updated their classic brands in recent years, hoping to get closer to today’s kids and reflect more modern families. It’s a potato, said Ali Mierzejewski, editor of the toy review site The Toy Insider, of the new playset. But kids love to see themselves in the toys they play with. Barbie, for example, tried to shed her blonde image and now comes in several skin tones and body shapes. The Thomas the tank engine the toy line added more girl characters. And american girl now sells a boy doll. Mr. Potato Head first appeared on the toy scene in 1952, when he didn’t even come with a plastic potato, kids had to provide their own vegetable to bite their eyes, noses or the moustache. Hasbro, which also makes Monopoly and My Little Pony, bought the brand and eventually added a plastic spatula.

