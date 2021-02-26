Fans spot another Photoshop failure in new Kylie video





Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians noticed another incident in Photoshop in one of Kylie Jenner’s latest social media videos.

Kylie Jenner is arrested again for allegedly using Photoshop in one of her videos on social networks. The keeping up with the Kardashians is no stranger to accusations of photo editing. She and her sisters are often accused of using editing tools to improve their functionality on social media. Now, the beauty mogul’s latest sultry video has fans zooming in on what appears to be her waist-changing waistline. Celebrities are known to take drastic measures to achieve the most perfect appearance. Pinches, folds and injections are now a part of modern life. Many credit the Kardashian-Jenner family for benefitting more from the alleged cosmetic improvements. The family admitted to some of their cosmetic work, like Kylie revealing that she had injections in her lips and Khloe joking about being Nicole Ritchie’s assistant “there are five facesFor the most part, however, the famous sisters remain silent if they’ve gone under the knife. Kim Kardashian has even gone so far as to have an x-ray done to prove her rear is real. But, even with plastic surgery, the The reality TV star’s family are often accused of editing their photos and videos online. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: A Story Of All The Best Kardashian-Jenners Wig Looks This time around, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is accused of editing her video to make her size appear smaller. “Video montage in Kylie’s last article? Looks like her waist is moving, but not the shadow, “ a recent Reddit the thread was titled. In the video, Kylie shows off some skin and her curves in a beige dress. The cutout in the middle part of the dress allowed Kylie to tease her body in a sultry and elegant way. However, while modeling the dress, the video shows her waist apparently shrunk a bit. But at the same time, his shadow on the wall remains the same size. Once noticed the editing incident, other Redditors flooded the comments on Kardashian-Jenner’s latest set of photoshop failures. “It’s a 100% filter, its size twists like my eye after a black coffee,” one fan joked. “If you zoom in on its size in the photos too, you can see its pixelated size where its size plunges,“they explained. “I’m actually quite happy that they continue to work with these, the more people realize that their bodies are changed, the better.” The comment came after Kendall Jenner was also recently called out for apparently changing her height in a bikini video she recently posted. “Oh wow that’s obvious. She should be ashamed of herself (but we know she isn’t),” another fan added. Kylie and her sisters are known to ignore criticism from fans. Especially when it focuses on their physical characteristics and alleged photo retouching. “ALL of their videos are edited. It’s more just a question of which ones have the problem and makes it obvious ”. claimed a fan. Considering how perfect Kylie and her sisters are on social media, it’s possible that reality TV stars have a team that improves their social media content. But, it looks like fans are starting to notice the changes and they’re not happy about it. Next: KUWTK: Khlo Kardashian Accused Of Copying Beyonce In Good American Commercial Source:Reddit 90 Day Fianc: Why Fans Think Danielle Is Used For A Single Life









