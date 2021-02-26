The Spotify Acquisition Nobody Talks About





From 1999 to 2015, revenues for the entire music industry were steadily declining. However, since 2016, Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) and other streaming services have helped bring the industry back to growth once again. But there is a small company that is at the forefront of change and Spotify has a minority stake in it. Here’s why DistroKid could be a game-changer for not just Spotify, but the music industry in general. Spotify for artists In September 2018, Spotify introduced a private feature that would allow artists to bypass labels and upload their music directly to Spotify. However, after less than a year, the company decided to shut down the project. While management hasn’t explained why, it’s no secret that a feature like this would be in direct competition with the major music labels that are responsible for delivering the bulk of Spotify’s content. . However, without making much noise, Spotify had also revealed a minority investment in digital music distribution service DistroKid, which allows hundreds of thousands of independent artists to distribute albums or soundtracks on all major platforms of streaming. In exchange, DistroKid charges an annual fee which varies according to the number of artists under each subscription. It also allows artists to retain ownership rights to their music, so they can keep more of their streaming revenue. For independent artists, DistroKid offers the easiest route to widespread distribution. What is the problem? Massive change is happening in the music industry, albeit slowly. In 2018, 85% of the music playing on the Spotify platform was owned by one of the major labels, by 2019 that number had fallen to 82%, and last year it had fallen further to 78%. Like many, Spotify inspires artists to retain ownership of their music by providing them with other means to make sure their music is heard, and DistroKid is a big part of that. Labels can certainly help accelerate an artist’s path to success by providing expensive equipment and high-quality recording studios, investing money in marketing, or using their vast networks to book big. events. But as distribution services like DistroKid and social media services like TikTok reduce recognition costs, the value of working with a label decreases. While the exact dollar amount of Spotify’s investment in DistroKid is unknown, it is safe to assume that this investment will help fund DistroKid’s growth in its efforts to make music distribution more accessible. Spotify is also able to help independent artists with its promoted playlists and the size of its audience. Promoted playlists allow artists to showcase upcoming releases to the Spotify editorial team with the option of being added to playlists curated by Spotify with millions of subscribers. Artists can also increase their chances of being recommended by Spotify if they choose to lower their royalty rate, which translates into a larger payout for the streaming platform. With 345 million monthly active users worldwide, Spotify completely dwarfs all other audio streaming services and can leverage this scale to achieve greater profitability. The biggest gripe the company has right now is that Spotify siphons off most of its label subscription revenue in the form of royalty payments. If services like DistroKid can empower independent artists and reduce the company’s overall dependence on these labels, they should eventually increase Spotify’s subscription rate from its subscriptions. As far as shareholders are concerned, the best way to follow this effort is to monitor the percentage of music streams owned by major labels going forward. This number is published annually in Spotify’s annual report, and as the number continues to decline, investor optimism around this part of Spotify’s future is expected to grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps all of us to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







