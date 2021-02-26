70% of new album completed, says Mr. Shadows





Avenged Sevenfold has previously said they won't release their next album while the pandemic still takes hold of the world, but work on the 2016 successor The scene continued. Singer M. Shadows now estimates that 70% of the new record is over. At the end of last year, Avenged frontman Sevenfold stressed the importance of releasing new music while having the opportunity to support it on tour. Citing the rapidly changing excitement around new recordings, the band want to make sure they maximize their opportunities, especially when three years of time have been spent on recordings. Speak with Minneapolis, Minnesota 93X radio (audio below), Shadows said of the highly anticipated eighth studio effort (transcript via Blabbermouth), "We're working on stuff. We've got about 70 percent of the record made." The pandemic, however, suspended some aspects of the recording. The singer recounted, "We have things we can't finish right now because of COVID – the string players, et cetera. We know Andy. [Wallace, longtime Avenged Sevenfold mixer] doesn't want to travel, or his management doesn't want him to travel because of COVID. So there is a lot going on. " Reiterating how critical the tour is for the new album, Shadows insisted, "It doesn't make sense for us right now to release a record without being able to tour it. The world has changed. Putting a record on Spotify without touring for a rock band, it just doesn't make sense to us. So we're going to wait until it's all back, and then we'll release the album, finish it, and we'll be fine. " Fans got a taste of something new from Shadows earlier this year, but not with Avenged. He took part in a multi-guest version of "Linewleum" by NOFX, which was a re-release of their classic song "Linoleum", made as a tribute to so many artists who have covered the song since its release in 1994. Punk in Drublic. Avenged Sevenfold also has a tempting offer for fans once the concerts return. As part of an initiative to help build homes for U.S. Army veterans, they've teamed up with a motorcycle for a competition prize pack that includes a VIP trip to a show and more. Mr. Shadows from Avenged Sevenfold on 93XRadio







