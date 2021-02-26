New Avenged Sevenfold album is “70% Done” Kerrang!





While Mr. Shadows told Kerrang! At the end of last year that Avenged Sevenfold won’t release a new album until the band can shoot it once the pandemic is over, he gave a recent update on the progress being made on the follow-up to 2016s The stage. Talk to 93X (via Blabbermouth), explains the leader, Were working on stuff. We have roughly 70 percent of the disc done. We got things that we can’t finish now cause of COVID string players, etc. We know Andy [Wallace, mixer] does not want to travel or his management does not want him to travel because of COVID. So there is a lot going on. He adds that he does not make sense for A7X to release new music without having the opportunity to hit the road. The world has changed, says Mr. Putting a record on Spotify without touring for a rock band, that doesn’t make sense to us. So I’ll wait until it’s all back, then get the record out, finish it, and you’ll be fine.

Read this: Avenged Sevenfold: 12 reasons why the Rev absolutely ruled This is a subject that the singer broached while talking to K! in December, explaining this, We have a lot of friends who have released records and they’re like, Well, we want to get it to the fans because it’s a tough time, but you have to think about it in terms of: if the fans can’t see it live, and they can’t go out and interact with it. ‘one way that seems important, it’s just a personal choice, I guess, as a band. There are other reasons, but we just want to be excited about it, and we don’t want to be in quarantine, and then a year later it’s like that, Hey, do you remember that old record? Let’s go play! M. also teased the sound of the band’s new music: The [new] record is nothing like The Stage, it’s a whole new direction, and it’s nothing like anything we’ve done. That’s all I’m going to say about it: it’s over the top, and it’s very eclectic and wild! Watch the new interview below:

Posted on February 26, 2021, 2:44 p.m.







