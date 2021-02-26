Best New Movies & TV Shows This Weekend (February 26)





This weekend, Netflix will feature a documentary on a famous footballer, a dramatic comedy television series and a Spanish love movie. With cinemas around the world still closed or operating under specific rules, studios continue to rearrange their schedules and delay the release of their films or send them to different streaming platforms. Netflix has already hosted some of these movies that couldn’t hit theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic, and on top of that, it continues to add new content (licensed and original) every week. The past weekend saw the addition of several seasons of Wheel of Fortune, season 3 of Good girls, horror films No escape room, Conspiracy, and The Conjuring 2and the historical drama Final Operation, as well as interesting original content with the comedy series The crew, the documentary series Amend: The Fight for America, the thriller television series Behind his eyes, the comic film I care a lot, and the German science fiction television series Tribes of Europe. The last days of February will bring season 2 of the anthology horror series Two-sentence horror stories, dramatic comedies Fantastic captain and Our silly brother, and the action thriller No leak. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Netflix Horror Movie Releasing In 2021 As for original content, Netflix will host a documentary focused on the story of a famous footballer, a dramatic comedy TV series, and a Spanish love movie with an interesting premise. Here are the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this weekend – February 26. Pel Your dose of documentaries for the weekend comes with Pel. It tells the story of iconic footballer Pel, his quest for perfection and the mythical status he achieved. Through archive footage and interviews with some of his former teammates as well as Pel himself, this documentary looks back on the extraordinary 12-year period in which he, the only man to win three the World Cup, went from young superstar to national hero at a radical but eventful time in Brazilian history. Ginny and Georgia Ginny and Georgia is a dramatic comedy television series created by Sarah Lampert. It follows Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry), an angry and awkward 15-year-old who often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), who has decided it is finally time to step out. settle in, so they move to a town in New England. However, Georgias’ past soon arrives to threaten her and her family’s new life, and she will do anything to keep her family safe. Call me crazy / crazy about her Call me crazy (also listed as Crazy about her) is a Spanish love movie directed by Dani de la Orden (lightweight). After a magical overnight adventure with the cryptic and enigmatic Carla (Susana Abaitua), Adri (lvaro Cervantes) decides to go to the mental institution where she resides in order to see her again, but he will soon discover that verifying herself will not be not as easy as he thought. Next: Every New Show To Air On Netflix In 2021 Dexter Season 9 image reveals first look at revival Michael C. Hall

About the Author Adrienne tyler

(2038 Articles published)

Adrienne Tyler is a feature film writer for Screen Rant. She graduated in Audiovisual Communication who wanted to become a filmmaker, but life had other plans (and it turned out great). Prior to Screen Rant, she wrote for Pop Wrapped, 4 Your Excitement (4YE) and D20Crit, where she was also a regular guest on the Netfreaks podcast. She has also contributed to FanSided’s BamSmackPow and 1428 Elm. Adrienne is very fond of movies, and she loves a bit of everything from superhero movies and heartbreaking dramas to low budget horror movies. Whenever she manages to engage in a TV show without getting bored, an angel takes her wings. When she’s not writing you may find her trying to learn a new language, watching hockey (come on Avs! … but also Caps and Leafs), or wondering what it would have been like life if Pushing Daisies, Firefly and Limitless had not been canceled. Breakfast food is life and coffee is what makes the world go round. Guillermo del Toro said hello to him once. It was great. “Friendliness is a language the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” More from Adrienne Tyler







