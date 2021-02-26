As Handmaids Tale returns, creator sees no end in sight





That’s if Elisabeth Moss sticks to the series based on the 1985 Margaret Atwoods novel, Miller said. He congratulated Moss as executive producer and new director of the series, as well as his star. I think I can keep going as long as I can tie Lizzie into it, Miller said. Asked another time in a virtual question-and-answer session with TV critics on Thursday if he was considering killing Moss’s character in June last season, his answer was a quick no. The show is called The Handmaids Tale, he said. It’s about her. Miller has said he’s fascinated with what happens in Atwoods 2019 companion novel The Testaments, which is set 15 years later. Whether that is part of our future is a bigger question, he said. Hulu acquired the rights to the book with a sequel in mind. The Handmaids Tale is already renewed for another season, but the 10-episode arc that begins April 28 isn’t holding back from playing storylines, Miller said. Delivered, he said. We were trying to make progress. You know, it was about time that (swear words) happened. Warren Littlefield, also executive producer of the show, said this season is all about rewarding patience. After several years of sowing seeds on this uprising and hotspot in Chicago that the repressive Gilead regime is unable to control, Littlefield said, the action is moving there from what had been our central universe near Boston. In the coming season, rebel leader June takes risks and faces new challenges, which could also be said of Moss. She had three episodes and under trying conditions of pandemic security. I just felt like I was up to the task after a few years of watching, learning and working with some really amazing directors, said Moss, who won Best Dramatic Actress Emmy in 2017 for The Handmaids Tale. . She said that she also came to realize that the more I have to do, the happier I am. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

