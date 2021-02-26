Man living in van from documentary The Villages says he had to leave town

The main subjects of the documentary A kind of paradise take different things away from their movie star experience.

The production wrapped up filming at Floridas’ massive planned community for retirees, The Villages, in the summer of 2019. It premiered a few weeks ago in theaters and streaming on demand.

Dennis Dean, the 83-year-old Californian vagrant who in the film navigates community pools looking for affluent women who could afford him a cushy lifestyle, said he always crashes into his van and works its collection system. He is simply no longer in the villages.

The community, apparently, frowns on non-residents who camp in their vehicles and use the amenities. His strategy for a while, when questioned by MPs in one riding, was to drive off and park in the next. The villages occupy parts of three counties.

They finally caught up with me, Dean said recently. You have to have a guest pass to go to pools and recreation centers, and I would get guest passes from all kinds of women and friends. They finally looked into the computer and said that was it. I am reported.

He drove north to the Ocala region where, he says, the people are nicer and he has several women helping him, for free, with a t-shirt business and printing his emails. He doesn’t consider himself homeless. I have a van with a fridge in it, but I have coffee in the morning with some homeless people.

He saw the film with a large audience in a theater. A couple he met at a bar heard he was there, started buying him beers, and then they all went together. They wanted to be part of the action, Dean said. He was standing on the sidewalk in front to greet people at the end. Now he’s hoping the attention can help him produce his rock-themed internet reality TV show, where women tell stories about their sex lives, filmed at hod rod car shows.

But, true to the laid back spirit that shines through his parts of the film, he is not too much worried about it.

Things always seem to happen, he says. My whole life has been like this.

Dennis Dean in a scene from “Some Kind of Heaven”. [ Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures ]

A kind of paradise Director Lance Oppenheim said that while the film performed well with digital rental, becoming one of Magnolia Pictures’ top-performing films of last year, some locals and Village officials gave it a chilly reception. .

An executive who runs recreation for the village community development district sent a note to all village clubs asking residents to avoid it as this film does not do justice to our experience. The attention paid to this film only fuels its popularity. I’m just asking you, as I did in May, to help us protect our community and each other.

The Daily Sun Villages The newspaper and cable channel Villages News Network, owned by the developers of The Villages, made no mention of a film produced by Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky and set in their own backyard. The film was a hot topic for discussion on bulletin boards and social media groups for residents.

Its split. Some people are very defensive, the sort of Village maniacs who love everything about the place. I don’t know if they even saw it. Some hate it abjectly because it’s made by an alien, Oppenheim said. I don’t see it as a negative film. So I was sad that the developers didn’t like it or want it to exist.

The director picked four people who were having issues and who weren’t quite living the ideal village lifestyle, and they’re probably angry about it, said Barbara Lochiatto, 62, another of the film’s main subjects, who is shown sailing in solitude after the death of her husband. . But we are not the only ones going through problems.

A friend of mine next door wrote me a little testy note saying he doesn’t represent us, and I replied and said I didn’t care. Turns out the hangar only saw the trailer, but his friends told him about it.

Lochiatto said she hopes others will see the movie and at least realize that they’re not alone going through things. She was not recognized in the film in the Villages, but received a card from a woman in Wyoming telling her that this shed was shining on screen. It was the most beautiful thing. I cried that night.

Barbara Lochiatto in a scene from “Some Kind of Heaven”. [ Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures ]

Lochiatto was hoping that someone could see her in the movie and put her in a commercial or something. She has long dreamed of acting professionally. In a way, now she has. She delivers a monologue in front of a group of actors in one of the film’s final scenes.

I’ll carry this with me forever, she said.

Reggie Kincer, 75, said he appreciated the recognition of the film. The other day a woman driving by pointed out to him while he was standing in his front yard to say she loved it, and he was asked for an autograph on the golf course.

In the film, Kincer dances, shakes a machete, and deals with a court case for possession of a small amount of cocaine. The situation puts a strain on his marriage to his wife, Anne.

The only thing about this movie that makes me cringe is when I was in court and didn’t want to let the judge speak, Kincer said. I told the judge I thought he had a beautiful shiny face, and he really did.

The Kincers have said things are looking better with their marriage now that Anne is assigning advice, but legal issues persist.

After the film was made, court records show that Kincer was arrested for trafficking in phenethylamines and possession of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, following a Homeland Security raid on his village.

Kincer said he didn’t think hell would go to jail, in part because he was staying positive and showing a good result.