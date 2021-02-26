Tedeschi Trucks Group Presents Original Cover and Leonard Cohen for Fireside Sessions Part 2





Tedeschi Trucks Group premiered its second of six Fireside Sessions live specials on Thursday. A six-member formation of the TTB performed a set at Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi’s Farm that included the debut of a Leonard Cohen classic and a new original. Derek and Susan were joined by members of the TTB Gabe Dixon on the keys, Brandon boone on bass, Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell to the battery and Mike Mattison on vocals and guitar for the 11-song set. Yesterday’s installment came after the series began with a quartet performance a week before. The group launched their second Sessions by the fireside special with “Whiskey Legs” from 2013 Decided. “Whiskey Legs” had been on shelves since November 17, 2016 according to Setlist.FM. Susan then led the TTB on their very first “Suzanne,” a song originally written and recorded by Leonard Cohen which Nina Simone covered. “It’s an old Leonard Cohen song,” Tedeschi told the virtual audience. “We love the Nina Simone version of this.” A version of “Leavin ‘Trunk” by Sleepy John Estes came next before the new original “Hear My Dear”. The six track then paired “High & Mighty” with “Get What You Deserve”. From there, Dixon took care of the lead vocals on The Allman Brothers Band’s gem “Don’t Keep Me Wonderin ‘.” The beloved “Bound For Glory” followed with a cover of “Somebody Pick Up My Pieces” by Willie Nelson. Last night’s special continued with “How Blue Can You Get” by Johnny Moore, Three Blazers. The sextet version of the Tedeschi Trucks Band closed the set with the return of “Gonna Move”, a Paul Pena cover that Derek and Susan had played before but not with the APC. Sessions by the fireside airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT via nugs.tv. Profits help support the group and its crew. Donations can be made directly here. Watch TTB’s “Whiskey Legs” and “Suzanne” from last night’s performance below: Setlist (via TTB Fans Facebook Group) Whiskey Legs, Suzanne *, Leavin Trunk, Hear My Dear *, High and Mighty, Get What You Mérite, Dont Keep Me Wonderin ‘, Bound For Glory, Somebody Pick Up My Pieces, How Blue Can You Get, Gonna Move * – First lecture After Sessions by the fireside on JamBase Tedeschi Trucks Group announces Fireside Sessions livestream series



Tedeschi Trucks Group opens series of fireside sessions with quartet performance

