Deluxe reissue of ‘The Who Sell Out’ to include 46 unreleased songs





The Who have announced a new super-deluxe edition of Those who sell with 112 tracks, 46 of which have never been heard before. The new premium set, due April 23, also includes both the original mono and stereo mix from the original album, studio takes and first takes, 14 of Pete Townshend’s original demos, two bonus singles, an 80 -Page hardcover full color and nine posters and inserts. There will also be a two LP stereo vinyl set, a two CD / two LP mono vinyl version, a two CD edition and a digital output. The Who already share several previews, including the first versions of “Pictures of Lily” and “Odorono”. Check out both demos and a full list of Super Deluxe Edition bonus tracks below. Those who sell originally arrived in December 1967 as a free concept record parodying society’s increasingly consumerist attitudes – with jingles and commercials between songs. The album, which looked like a pirate radio station, was completed with a pop-art cover design created by London Art Director David King. Sunday Times, and Roger Law of the Spitting image TV program. Listen to Pete Townshend’s demo from Who’s “ Pictures of Lily ” Each of the band members is featured in their own print ad. Roger Daltrey is said to have spent so much time in a vat of cold beans that he caught pneumonia. “I Can See For Miles” became a Top 10 hit, while elements of Townshend’s mini-opera “Rael” would return later for the follow-up to the 1969 Double Platinum Top 10, Tommy. Listen to Pete Townshend’s demo version of Who’s ‘Odorono’ The Who, Who Sell Out’s Super Deluxe tracklist

Disc 1: Mono Mix / Bonus tracks

“Pictures of Lily” (single mix of the original British track)

“Doctor, Doctor” (single mix of the original British track)

“The Last Time” (single mix of the original British track)

“Under My Thumb” (single mix of the original UK song)

“I Can See for Miles” (single mix of the original UK song)

“Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand” (original American mix single Decca)

“Someone’s Coming” (original US Decca single mix)

Unused Radio London ad: “Early Morning…”

Link to unused Radio London bulletin: “Jaguar”

Unused London radio ad: “Tattoo”

“Rael” (New York’s first raw blend)

Promotional spot “Sunn Amps” Ad “Great Shakes” Disc 2: Stereo mix / bonus tracks

“Rael Naive” (complete with an organ coda ending)

“Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand” (single American version)

“Someone comes”

“Summer blues”

“Sparkling girl”

“Cold taxi early in the morning”

“Girl eyes”

“Coke after coke”

“Sodding About”

“Things are better with coke”

“Hall of the mountain king”

“Jaguar”

“Rael (remake; IBC version) /” Track Records “outro Disc 3: Studio Sessions 1967-68

“Glittering Girl: (Take 4, remix 2018)

“Girl’s Eyes” (Take 2, remix of 2018)

“The Last Time” (Take 8) “Under My Thumb” (Take 3, 2018 remix with full ending)

“Our love was” (take 2)

“Relax” (mix of 4 tracks to 4 tracks with the voice of Pete)

“Relax” (Takes 1 and 2)

“Mary Anne with the trembling hand” (takes 1 and 9)

“Relax” (Remake Take 4)

“I Can See for Miles” (full version)

“Medac” (take 11)

“Odorono” (Take 3, remix of 2018)

“Heinz Baked Beans” (Remix of 1 and 3, 2018)

“Top Gear” (takes 1 & 2, remix 2018)

“Premier Drums” (Takes 1 & 3 remix 2018)

“Charles Atlas” (take 1)

“Rotosound Strings” (Take 1, remix of 2018

“Track Records” (remix 2018)

“John Mason Cars” (Takes 1-3) / “Speakeasy” / “Rotosound Strings” / “Bag O ‘Nails” (remixes 2018)

“It’s a Girl” (aka “Glow Girl”) (Take 1 and 3)

“Mr. Hyde” (1st floor mix Take 1)

“Little Billy” (Take 1 and 3)

“Mrs. Walker” (aka “Glow Girl”) (mix of 4 tracks to 4 tracks, take 7)

“Call Me Lightning” (take 1 backing track, stereo mix and jam)

“Dogs” (take 3)

“Melancholia” (Take 1)

“Shakin ‘All Over” (take 3)

“Magic Bus” (socket 6) Disc 4: 1968 ‘Road to Tommy’ recordings

“Glow Girl”

“Faith in something bigger”

“Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”

“Call me Lightning”

“Little Billy is fine”

“Dogs”

“Melancholy”

“Fortune teller”

“Facts of Life” (aka “Birds and Bees”)

“Magic Bus” (single version)

“Call Me Lightning” (US / UK mono single mix)

“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (British mono single mix)

“Dogs” (British mono single mix)

“Magic Bus” (mono, longer version) Disc 5: Original Pete Townshend Demos

“Children? Do you want children ”

“Relax”

“Glow Girl”

“Glow Girl” (version 2)

“Inside the United States”

“Jaguar”

“Little Billy”

“Feel”

“Lily Pictures”

“Relax” (Version 2)

“Melancholia” (remix 2018)

“Thinking about you all the time (” Sunrise “, version 2)

“Mary Anne with trembling hands”

“I can see for miles” 7 “bonus discs:

UK 45, “I Can See for Miles” (first mono mix with a single track vocals) / “Someone’s Coming” (original single mix with a single UK track)

Decca USA 45, “Magic Bus” (US / UK mono) / “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (original US Decca single mix) Discover Drummer Keith Moon’s Craziest Antics







