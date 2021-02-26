Steve Harvey on his daughter Lori with actor Michael B. Jordan





Earlier this year, Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori and actor Michael B. Jordan went public with their relationship. Now the comedian and game host is sharing what he really thinks about the love match. The 64-year-old artist called out “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to take stock of his life during the coronavirus pandemic and had a funny response when Kimmel asked him what he thought of Jordan’s new title “Sexiest Man. Alive “. Watch TODAY all day! Get the best news, information and inspiration TODAY, all day. “Let’s be clear about something. He’s a nice guy, but he’s not the sexiest man in the world at all,” Harvey said. “Who do you think is the sexiest man in the world?” Kimmel asked. Harvey had the perfect answer. “Me! All these people I’m fucking paying for, if it’s not sexy what is it?” he said. “I was never attractive, I knew that. That’s why I had to make up all these damn jokes.” Joking aside, Harvey praised his daughter’s relationship. “This kid, I like him,” he said. Related Kimmel then asked the proud father what he thought of Jordan’s rental of an entire aquarium to celebrate Valentine’s Day with his daughter. “Good luck mate, because you know, Valentine’s Day comes every year. I don’t know if you know how it works or not but I don’t know how you’re going to get there. But good luck, my partner,” he said and laughed. The “Family Feud” host acknowledged that the gesture was both sweet and romantic and seemed happy that her daughter had found such a caring man. “I’m happy for him. He’s a great guy,” he said. “But that was a lot. I don’t know where he’s going from here. So hopefully, you know, maybe he’ll make ‘Creed’ 4, 5 and 6,” referring to the series of movies in which Jordan stars. Kimmel also asked Harvey if he wanted men to read his relationship book “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” before going out with his daughters. “I think it’s better if my daughters read this damn book,” he joked. “They can make decisions on their own. I’m just happy that I can at least endorse one (of their boyfriends).” Clearly amused, Kimmel continued with, “You haven’t approved of the previous suitors?” “Never, pure hate,” Harvey replied with his unmoved signature.

