Documentary Billie Eilish: 9 great takeaways





Billie Eilish: The world is a bit hazy clocks at a whopping two hours and 30 minutes of running time, so you’d better believe there’s a lot of top Billie Eilish content packed into this movie. Directed by RJ Cutler (The war room), this new documentary streaming on Apple TV +, as well as in some cinemas, takes fans of the young musician writing her first studio album When we all fall asleep, where do we go? alongside her brother Finneas OConnell in their childhood home in 2018, until the night she and her brother won all the Grammys in 2020. Much of the story will be familiar to hardcore stans, but this time around it is accompanied by high quality behind-the-scenes footage from Billie, her brother, and her parents. You’ll even get the chance to put on a video as Bille and Finneas were recording in their home studio (Finneas’ bedroom), laughing hysterically at the thought of Billie removing her Invisalign before starting a recording session. This audio file “I took out my Invisalign, and this is the album” becoming the opening track, titled !!!!!!! from her Grammy-winning debut album. This film captures history in the making, folks! That said, there is a lot to take into account. In order to help you, Decider has highlighted some of the key takeaways from Billie Eilish: The world is a bit hazy. There’s no doubt that some of these things won’t be topical for hardcore, but for casual fans, this documentary goes a long way in providing a more intimate and up-close look at one of the world’s youngest megastars. . There is a lot more to dig beyond this list, so be sure to broadcast Billie Eilish: The world is a bit hazy on Apple TV + to get the full picture. In the meantime, here are nine big takeaways from the Billie Eilish documentary.

She and Brandon Quention Adams, aka “Que,” were dating, but ultimately broke up. Throughout the documentary, which was shot over a two-year span, from 2018 to early 2020, Billie drops references to her boyfriend, “Que.” Cutler films the pop star on the phone with him, telling him that she loves him, and also captures his moments of frustration that he never seems to give her time. He doesn’t do anything for Valentine’s Day and doesn’t spend much time with her at Coachella, despite the fact that she got him the tickets. But eventually he arrives at his trailer and we see a brief scene of them joking together. He compliments her singing, and she basks in his attention. But at the end of the movie, Billie explains that the two broke up because she felt they wanted different things. Que’s full name is Brandon Quention Adams, and he’s an LA-based rapper and musician whose stage name is 7: AMP.

She took on the music video crew for “when the party’s over”. Fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the development and production of Billie’s “When the party is over” music video. We see Billie planning the shot-by-shot video in her family’s backyard, using her mother as a backup. Billie already seems worried that her director Carlos Lpez Estrada (Blindspotting, Raya and the last dragon) will have ideas with which she does not agree. Sure enough, when we cut into the day of the shoot, the atmosphere on set seems so tense that Billie says to her mother, “For the next few videos, I’m directing them all myself.

Billie really, really, really loves Justin Bieber. Billie Eilish fans already know the singer was a Belieber in her youth, but The world is a little blurryshows how much Bieber really means to her. The moment the two meet at Coachella, she is absolutely overcome with emotion, clinging to him as he strokes her hair. Later, in the car, she explains that she knows everything about him until the day, the hour and the hospital where he was born. (His brother asks him in which hospital she was born in, and she has no idea.) Her dedication seems to mean a lot to Bieber as well, and it truly is an emotional moment.

Bieber asked to jump on “ When we all fall asleep, where do we go? ” three days before release. The Never say neverThe star slipped into Billie Eilish’s Instagram DMs to propose a collaboration three days before the release of her album. Billie was thrilled, of course, and replied, “You can literally jump on a song and say ‘shit’, and I’d love to.” They opted for a remix of “Bad Guy”, sung by Bieber, which came out of the album. Billie loved it.

She didn’t recognize Orlando Bloom when she met him … At Coachella, Billie learns that Katy Perry wants to meet and will dutifully give her a hug and accept some spontaneous words of wisdom from the pop star who came before her. Perry brings her fiancéPirates of the Caribbean and the Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom. Apparently, Bloom is obsessed with “Bad Guy” and plays it all the time. Billie takes compliments and hugs with a smile, but it’s clear that Perry and Bloom are more excited to meet her than the other way around. Later in the trailer, Billie’s brother tells friends that they met Will Turner from the The Pirates movies, and she exclaims, “This guy? It was him?! Certainly not! I thought it was just a guy Katy Perry met!

… but she made sure to come back and meet him properly, after realizing who he was. Luckily, Billie has a second chance. This time, she gives Bloom a big hug and tells him how much he means to her at age 9. Hey, you can’t blame the young musician for not recognizing Will Turner without his little mustache, especially when she was stressed out and deprived of sleep at Coachella.

She danced 12 hours a week. Billie explains that she quit taking professional dance lessons until she tore off her growth plate as a child and quit dancing altogether. Home videos show her hard working in the dance studio, learning more traditional pop star choreography than the stage jump she is known for today.

She struggled with self-harm when she was around 14 years old. “I literally locked myself in the bathroom and got bleeding because I thought I deserved it,” Billie says, as she perused old diary entries from her 14 and 15 years old.

She was happier for her brother than for herself for the Grammy nominations. Towards the end of the documentary, Billie’s mother wakes her up to the good news that she has been nominated for the Grammys for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the year. But she doesn’t even lift her head from her pillow until her mom says her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, has been nominated for Outstanding Producer. When she hears this news, she smiles and says, “Yeah, he was so worried about it!” It’s nice to see brothers and sisters supporting brothers and sisters.







