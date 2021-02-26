CityWalks, the new Universal Studios REVEALED store

In typical Universal fashion, in which construction projects begin without any kind of prior warning, there has been something of a mystery at CityWalk, the dining / shopping / entertainment district of Universal Orlando Resorts, for almost a year and a half. On December 23, 2019, the first of a small series of stores ended up shutting down Fresh Produce, a women’s clothing store that was headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and had a reach that spanned Canada and the Caribbean. (were using the strained past here because the entire company is, after 36 years of operation, officially on vacation right now, citing the economic fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic). This was followed by The Island Clothing Co. on January 15, 2020 (the same month the 18-year-old company also folded, shutting down stores in Florida and the Caribbean), Fossil on February 23, and P! Q on February 25 (which is a notable development, as the Universal location was the only one P! Q had outside of New York).

What these stores had in common was that they were all located in close proximity to each other in the CityWalk topography, lining up with the main street towards the waterfront, then taking a right, extending along the path. to Voodoo Donut and NBC Sports Grill & Brew. (and, beyond, follow the path to its ultimate terminus, Universal Studios Florida). And that geography helps solve the mystery of their closure and all subsequent buildings that have continued in their place: Universal announced today, via a series of concept art that is displayed on the area’s building walls, that they all used to separate. the lots will be consolidated into one large retail space, which will house a brand new Universal Studios store.

It’s a revelation that raises some good questions, which will now be addressed one by one.

What is the Universal Studios store?

The old Universal Studios store at CityWalk

The Universal Studios Store is CityWalk’s flagship retail space, carrying many Universal-branded items that, in part, come from the two theme parks of Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure; more specifically, you can get Universal Studios clothes and tchotchkes, as well as a fair amount of character-specific merchandise (pack some movie magic, as Universal likes to say).

While this headlining store was part of the Universal Orlandos entertainment district long before its makeover in 2014, this renovation has truly upgraded and modernized its now sleek and stylish retail experience, with an emphasis on the new practice of winding roads dotted with enclaves and moments of history. , the Studios Store was ready to proudly welcome all of these many guests who have arrived for new additions such as the Cowfish Burger Sushi Bar and, most notably, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley. And its influence is readily visible elsewhere in the resort in the seven years since adopting its (re) opening of its business approach, notth degree, by the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, which itself influenced the creation of such a retail / storytelling space for Mardi Gras and the Holidays.

How will this new Universal Studios store be different from the previous one?

New Concept Art for Universal Studios Store at CityWalk

For starters, this new iteration of the Universal Studios Store is itself a vast upgrade from its previous version of 2014 at least, on the outside, which we’ve mostly looked at so far. Tall, sleek and impressive, the new facade promises a similar experience inside, where it will likely carry all of the various cargo that the old location previously housed (the only glimpse offered inside so far shows considerable help. of The servers elements).

We are awaiting more details from Universal, which we hope to have soon.

What will happen to CityWalk’s old Universal Studios store?

It would, of course, be logical to assume that the old Universal Studios Store would close, but, in fact, that doesn’t happen, the old locals are actually seeing something of a redesign, making it a slightly different beast. . (It’s unclear if the store will see a name change, helping to differentiate it from the new top retail experience at Universal Orlando.)

This former location is currently emerging as a haven of retro items and memorabilia from the seaside resort’s past, dating back to the day Universal Studios Floridas opened in 1990, when it was about a single theme park surrounded by a huge open parking lot. parcel. In fact, that reminder of yesteryear begins with the storefronts, which now feature replicas of what the original soundstages of the parks looked like (back in the days when they were supposed to be filled with active film and TV productions, as opposed to the haunted houses from Halloween Horror Nights.). Around them are various crate accessories and lighting equipment, creating a kind of balance between historical artefacts and thematic set-up.

This hybrid motif continues inside, which sees clusters of merchandise embedded in various paintings viewing it (ironically) as the Tribute Store, with items on sale that come in part from the 30th anniversary collection that initially hit the store. ‘last summer and partly from the Film Vault Store located in the backlot of Universal Studios Floridas New York (i.e. memorabilia inspired by classic attractions such as Back to the Future: The Ride, Jaws and Ghostbusters Spooktacular ). While still in the midst of his makeover, there are already tons of photos, both behind the scenes and during opening days, of the now-extinct rides from ET Adventure, Jaws, Kongfrontration, and Back to the Future, as well. as a model of the majestic Enchanted Oak Tavern, which was gutted and renovated in Harry potters Three brooms a little over ten years ago.

It will be interesting to see how different the old Universal Studios store will be once this transformation is complete.

