Charley Crockett Releases Music His Way In A Pandemic And How It Works

In 2020, Crockett released two albums, including the highly acclaimed Welcome to Hard Times. His … [+] Spotify streams increased by 250% – to 26.5 million – with its overall streams amassing over 40.5 million. Ryan vestil



When South By Southwest was canceled in March 2020 due to the coronavirus, Charley Crockett knew he was going to lose all the concerts he had booked for the year. Instead of panicking, the country singer turned and focused his energy on the recording.

When you play 200 shows a year like I do, you don’t really have time to make records, he tells me. You don’t have time to market records and create videos the way you want.

Over the past six years, Crockett has spent very little money recording his albums, let alone marketing them. He estimates spending around $ 8,000 to $ 10,000 for each record. His pre-Covid business model was playing every night of the week across the country while allowing word to spread over his music organically. By the end of the year, he will release 10 albums in six years, 2021 marking the third time in the past four years he has released two projects in a year.

MORE FORBESMeet Joey Moi: Big Loud’s genre bending producer rocks country music



Despite the pandemic, in 2020 Crockett released two albums including the critically acclaimed one Welcome to Hard Times. Its Spotify streams grew 250% to 26.5 million, its overall streams amassing over 40.5 million. It also reached the top 5 on Americana radio albums and singles charts.

Crockett collected the mixes for Welcome to hard times in March 2020 and instead of releasing the record in the fall or pushing it to 2021 like other acts did, he postponed the date to July. Welcome to hard times was released via Crocketts Son of Davy’s own label and distributed by Thirty Tigers.

We progressed through the album, but since I didn’t have any shows, I put all my effort into how we were going to market the album, get the word out to people, work on the album cover. , he said. In 2020, I was able to make four music videos. I spent about 40 days making these music videos in all of these places that I had been throughout my life and wanted to film and never had the time.

Crockett says that because he didn’t rush into the ground playing seven nights a week, he had more time to market the record and make sure it came out in front of people.

If I had waited to release this record in 2021, I would have been competing with all the other artists who held back in 2020 and decided to release one in 2021, he says. When it comes to marketing and press and all that stuff, I think we would have been at the back of the line.

MORE FORBESWillie Jones is living his ‘American dream’ on his debut album ‘Right Now’

Crocketts Welcome to hard times resonated with listeners during the pandemic and a year of civil unrest and uncertainty. He says it was a record he wrote about his own life and the darkness he went through with heart surgery and as a street musician. It is these trying experiences that people are most connected with.

Many people have seen Hard times as prophetic or a bit like a mirror and a hymn to the situation in 2020, he notes.

Today Crockett is releasing his ninth album, Lil GL presents: 10 For Slim – Charley Crockett sings James Hand. The album is a tribute to the late Texan singer-songwriter James Hand. Revered Texas country artist, Hand has been called true by fellow Texan Willie Nelson. Hand was a mentor for Crockett, when the singer first saw a Hands show in Texas around 2013.

Crockett says Hands’ performance changed his journey as an artist. Instead of being a street performer, Crockett began to seriously study country music and its history. He was planning to tour with Hand in 2020 until Covid-19 altered those plans and he was forced to cancel the trek. Before Hand died unexpectedly in June 2020, Crockett told his mentor he would record an album of his songs, then praised him as one of the greatest songwriters alive.

MORE FORBESHow Kalie Shorr went from freelance artist to signing record-breaking pandemic contract

The best way to describe it is that I haven’t had the chance to meet some of the really big country music providers like George Jones, Johnny Cash or Hank Williams, but I did know James Hand and in that way I felt that I could touch the hands of the grown-ups, he said. He had that authenticity in country music that I hadn’t seen from modern country singers.

When Crockett heard that Hands was passing, he knew he had to be true to his word. He chose his 10 favorite songs recorded by Hand, including Midnight Run, Lesson in Depression and the last track, Slims Lament, a new song recorded by Hand on his phone and sent to Crockett a week before his death.

I really wanted James Hands’ music and his life to have a chance to come out, Crockett thought to himself. I felt a sense of urgency to do it. So we ran over there and recorded it in August [and] turn it off as quickly as possible.

I got to choose what I thought were my 10 favorite songs he ever recorded. By doing that and then learning to sing his songs and channel it, it was a chance to become a better singer, a better songwriter, performing his songs, he continues. Anytime you do things like that, whether it’s James Hand or someone you admire, you can get close to it. This is how you get better.

MORE FORBESMalin Pettersen promotes new album ‘Wildhorse’ during pandemic in Norway

Crockett hopes the album will bring to life what Hand meant to country and Texan music while drawing listeners to his mentors to tell memorable stories. By recording Hands’ music as well as his upcoming album to be released later this year, Crockett has learned about himself in the process.

What I learned in 2020 is that I can record. I can actually record more often by not playing seven days a week, he says. There is a real lesson there in recognizing that my best-selling album came in a year where I didn’t play any shows. There may be ways to work smarter than just harder.