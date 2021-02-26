GRAPHIC: Home security video shows filming of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, the theft of two dogs





A home security video posted by a Hollywood resident to The Associated Press shows the shooting and theft of Lady Gaga’s dog walker. Police said two of the singer’s French Bulldogs were stolen in Wednesday night’s armed robbery. The singer offers a reward of $ 500,000. The dog walker was shot once and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Captain Jonathan Tippett, commander of the department’s elite theft and homicide division. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga’s dogs at the time, but one escaped. This dog was safely recovered. Tippett told The Associated Press that the dogs belonged to pop star Lady Gaga. It is not yet known whether the dog walker has been targeted because of his famous client, the captain said. Lady Gaga is offering the reward for the return of her dogs whose names are Koji and Gustav no questions asked, according to her representative. An email address for advice, [email protected], has been set up. The singer is currently in Rome to shoot a film. Police were first called to North Sierra Bonita Avenue, a street off the famous Sunset Boulevard, around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday after several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot, said the captain Steven Lurie, department commander. Hollywood Division. The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking the dogs when a white Nissan Altima pulled up and two men attempted to steal the animals, police said. Video captured by home security cameras at a nearby house shows the white sedan pulling up beside the dog walker and two men in dark clothes stepping out. The men seem to struggle with the screaming walker. A man then shoots what appears to be a gun and a gunshot is heard before the men crowd into the car and flee. The walker is heard repeatedly shouting, “Oh my God! I was shot! He shouts “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding from my chest!” Charley Walters, who released the footage to the AP, said her boyfriend Carlos Pantoja called 911 and can be seen on the video alongside the dog walker while waiting for police to arrive. French Bulldogs can cost thousands of dollars. A San Francisco woman was beaten at gunpoint in January as three men stole her gray French Bulldog puppy named Chloe, police said.

