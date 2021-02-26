Alice Cooper comes home on her latest album, Detroit Stories – American songwriter

Since starting her career five decades ago, legendary rocker Alice Cooper has rarely taken much time until the COVID-19 pandemic forces her to return home to Phoenix. This development, he says, is not all bad. I was at home when my first granddaughter was born so I see her every day. I see my grandsons every day. They’re all six-year-olds running around crazy. I wouldn’t have been here for this if I had been on the road, so it was a blessing in disguise. And who knows? We might have needed the rest. It might be at a point where, come on, slow down a bit, you do 190 shows a year. Take a sabatical year!

Cooper is still working hard, however. He’s releasing a new album, Stories from Detroit, February 26 via earMUSIC. As the title suggests, this is an album about Detroit, where Cooper was born and spent his early childhood. He chose this theme because it’s my hometown and it’s the homeland of hard rock, it’s the homeland of guitar rock. Detroit was Iggy and the Stooges, MC5, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent. We were all rock guitar bands. And that’s what this city is: it’s a truly industrial hard rock city.

Rather than just writing songs about Detroit, Cooper took the concept a step further: I said, let’s go and record over there, let’s use all the players from Detroit and write the songs about Detroit or characters. who live in Detroit. And so we kept it pretty pure. The only person I think we brought who wasn’t from Detroit was [guitarist Joe] Bonamassa. Other musicians appearing on Stories from Detroit include Wayne Kramer (guitarist with MC5), Johnny Bee Badanjek (drummer with Detroit Wheels), bassist Paul Randolph and the Motor City Horns.

Photo by Jenny Risher

Cooper says he also wanted to pay homage to his hometown because that’s where he first fell in love with rock and roll. He has a vivid memory of his childhood there, listening to Chuck Berry. And I realized then that rock’n’roll foremost was driven by harmonies and doo-wop and Elvis Presley, horns and keyboards, he says. It was the first record I heard that was driven by guitars. Then, Chuck Berry was the greatest lyricist of all time. He could tell a story in three minutes. I learned to write lyrics by listening to Chuck Berry.

Stories from Detroit is also intimately linked to Coopers’ past in another way, as it was produced by Bob Ezrin, with whom Cooper estimates to have worked on ten or fifteen albums together. He did [1972s] School is over, [1973s] Billion dollar babies, all big records, says Cooper. We just have this connection. Well write a song and go, is it Alice or isn’t it Alice? I always talk about Alice in the third person because we don’t write for II’m writing for Alice, the character. So it’s kind of a complex thing.

As for Coopers’ actual songwriting process, he says it often starts with a title. He uses one of his greatest songs as an example: if you say Welcome to My Nightmare, well, you better write something that portrays the nightmare. And then when you take it on stage don’t just say it give them the nightmare. Bring it to life in front of the audience.

Cooper uses other approaches to songwriting as well. Often times I’ll hear someone say something, he says, recalling how one of his signature songs, Schools Out, came about this way during a writing session with Dick Wagner. The TV was on and it was one of the old Bowery Boys movies. The two main characters, we hit [the other] with his hat on and he says, school is over! Which meant, wise. And I went, what did he just say? What a good idea: school is over, wise. We wrote this song in fifteen minutes.

Cooper says that by using a theme, as he did with Stories from Detroit and many of his other albums, can also be a useful writing tool. If you told me, Alice, I need you to write a song about an elephant and a giraffe falling in love on top of the Empire State Building, I would go, okay. Do you want it to be sad, romantic, funny? he says. In other words, if you tell me what you need, I can write there. So I like the idea of ​​getting into the idea of, what’s the theme of this album? Now I can pick and choose things and keep working on this theme. I like to connect the songs.

There’s only one topic Cooper won’t touch: I stay away from politics, he said. I try to entertain the audience. I don’t want to send them to CNN. The idea behind an Alice Cooper show is to take you away from the daily news and take you to a place you’ve never been.

This has certainly been the case since the beginning of Coopers’ career, when Alice Cooper was a band. They started their careers in Detroit, which they believed was a more welcoming place for their hard rock riffs and horror shows than other cities. We were thinking instead, why not be this great performing group, this weird group that nobody has seen such but also successful, Cooper says of those beginnings. If you’ve hit hit records and songs, you’ll stick around as long as you want.

This plan worked and the band went on to release a long list of hit singles that became some of the most recognizable songs in rock history: Im Eighteen, Schools Out, No More Mr. Nice Guy, Muscle of Love. , and many others. When Cooper embarked on a solo career in 1975, success continued with Only Women Bleed, Welcome to My Nightmare, and Poison, among others.

Now Cooper is certain that Stories from Detroit with fits well with this listing. I listened to it again, hadn’t heard it for a month, put it on and was surprised how hard rock it is, he says. He’s really driven by guitars, so the album never really drops anywhere. It just continues. For me, it’s hard to do. But we did it! I really like this album because it doesn’t give you a break. I think we got what we wanted: we kept it in Detroit. But I added Alice Cooper’s sense of humor to this very dark sense of humor. Cooper might be a passionate grandpa now, but as this latest work proves, he’s still as hard rock, funny, and edgy as ever.