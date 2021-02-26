Hasbro makes ‘Transformers’ and ‘My Little Pony’ adaptations for Netflix





He is also working on a preschool “Kiya” series for Disney +.

Hasbro is known to make action figures for wonder and Disney movies, but after acquiring Peppa Pig producer Entertainment one (eOne) he plans to do movies and TV shows clean toys and games. The company has ad a multitude of new projects based on Transformers, My little Pony and other toys for streaming platforms including Netflix and Disney +. One of the new projects is computer animation My little Pony film that will debut on Netflix next fall. The production marks “the first time the ponies will be seen in a theatrical-grade CG production,” eOne said, no doubt to the delight of many children and adults adults. He is also developing an episode of 20 Transformers series with Netflix based on the little and adorable BotBots toys. It follows the release of Hasbro War for the Cybertron Trilogy, which is already on the streaming service. Finally, Hasbro is developing a preschool series called Kiya, which centers around a superhero that uses martial arts and dance, for Disney +. Related: Hello Kitty Bombshell: Kitty Isn’t A Cat In addition to the new series, Hasbro already revealed that it would make a Dungeons and dragons Paramount film starring Chris Pine, with a D&D television series in the works. In the same vein, it is Planning to bring his Magic: the gathering card game on Netflix as an animated series, produced by the Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Hasbro is also working on a Snake Eyes: GI Joe film with Henry Golding and a Power rangers movie. Other series in development include Risk (live-action), Clue (animated), and GI Joe (live-action). To top it off, Hasbro is investigating unscripted series – possibly games or contests – based on Monopoly, Mouse trap, Easy cooking, Surgery, Nerve and Plasticine. In total, he could have up to 30 film and television projects underway, according to CNBC.

