New Freeform President Promotes Gen Z Viewers and Emerging Creators

Tara Duncan doesn’t want to change the course of Freeform.

Instead, the former Netflix creative director turned president of Freeform wants to chart his progress by working with emerging voices that represent the Disney-owned cable gen Z and millennial audiences.

Duncan, 39, succeeded Tom Ascheim at the top of Freeform last summer. This role marks Duncan’s first time overseeing a network. The job wasn’t what Duncan expected to get after signing a production deal with the Disney-backed streamer Hulu, but he took the gig because it gave him a bigger stage to deliver a list of programs. about people of color.

A month after starting labor, Duncan would face his first challenge when a star on The daring type called out the Freeform show for its lack of diversity behind the camera. The strand became a “defining moment” for Duncan and, hearing him say it, helped solidify why she took the job.

Now the former Netflix executive who has helped develop hits like Orange is the new black, Narcos, The Get Down and Dear Whites is starting to build that slate and create changes at Freeform. Picked up to the series is the first pilot Duncan commissioned a sobriety comedy Single drunk woman starring Sofia Black-D’Elia as she offers creatives the opportunity to reach both the linear audience of Freeform and the streaming crowd on Hulu.

Below Duncan is talking with The Hollywood Reporter on why she took over a linear network as all roads point to streaming, her push for more diversity and inclusion at Freeform and more.

What has been your biggest adjustment since taking over Freeform and coming from the producing world?

Navigate in this virtual world. A lot of what we do is in that hallway chatter or that impromptu or spontaneous conversation you have with a writer in general. [meeting]. Now everything is virtual.

You left Netflix around the same time Ted Sarandos fired his PR manager after using the n-word and when the streamer was criticized for a lack of black programming. How much did this contribute to your departure? You and Layne Eskridge were the only two Black TV executives on the team at the time.

Mmmhmm. I have been to different places during the transition times and am a bit addicted to the launch. I was at Netflix at the start when it was in the construction stages. And then it was time to go as he became the monster and as impressive and important a force in streaming content as he is now. I am always looking for the right personal experience that I will get out of a job. It was just time to move on to the next adventure.

This is your first time operating a network and joining a time when every business, including Disney, prioritizes streaming. What is the attraction?

The appeal was to be in a large established media company like Disney in a time of transition. I have had the most fun and success of my career when I have been in companies as they plan for a future into the future. I knew Disney was going to focus on streaming and wanted to be a part of it. This is what prompted my [producing] deal at Hulu. But Freeform was a huge surprise and not at all something I anticipated. When I left Netflix, I took a sabbatical to reflect on my personal values ​​and what I wanted to do in this job and why this job was meaningful. Being featured with Freeform a network that appeals to an audience that I feel like a part of and having it so directly focused and targeted on Gen Z and Millennials and wanting to tell stories in an authentic and inclusive way really resonated with me .

What was the pitch that awarded you the job?

I had a meeting with Dana Walden. I didn’t think I wanted to become an executive again. I don’t see myself as a “costume”. (Laughs.) I was excited to create a list of shows for and about people of color. I was excited to bring this perspective to Hulu [as a producer]. I talked about the projects that I brought that excited me. Dana said I would be able to do all of this on a much bigger scale. It stuck with me and turned out to be true.

What kind of assurance have you got from Disney executives including Dana that you will have the resources you need to execute your vision, given that so many other core cable networks have resorted to? reality and at low cost repeats?

The advantage of Freeform is that we are the YA destination within the Disney portfolio. We have a distinct and highly skilled track within the company. It’s a demo that makes sense. From a brand perspective, we’re doing incredibly well on the network side, we’re the # 1 prime-time cable network for women ages 18-34 and all of our originals go to Hulu as well. Streaming is a priority right now, as is this audience. For us, being the programmer and the content provider for this audience for Hulu is also very important for Disney. We will achieve it.

Freeform doesn’t have a ton of scripted originals although you did add Single drunk woman. What’s the extra wiggle room for scripted originals on Freeform, and what’s the ground for getting a creator to access a linear network in this broadcast climate first?

We are on a streamer. We have the advantage of not only having the audience on the network, but we also have an audience on Hulu. We found that these are actually two very distinct audiences, there isn’t a lot of duplication. If anything, you have the option of reaching two audiences at the same time.

As Disney continues to integrate linear and streaming, what sets a Freeform show apart from Hulu or Disney +?

A Freeform show is aimed at Generation Z and Generation Y; our early twenties are our sweet spot. It is radically inclusive. You can see from the shows that we already have and the projects that we are championing coming up, we are a place that wants to see inclusiveness both in front of and behind the camera. One thing that also sets us apart is that we want to look at the complexity of what it means to be a young person in today’s society, but also from a very optimistic and ambitious point of view. I don’t think anyone is telling these stories as a Good problem or The daring type the way we do it on Freeform.

The daring type star Aisha Dee called Freeform for his lack of diversity behind the camera of his show. It happened a month after you started your tenure there and you have since hired black women as heads of the originals and unscripted. How has Dee’s feedback shaped the way you and your team approach things like development, staffing, and hiring managers, given that this may be your first time in able to do something about it in your career?

It was also a defining moment for me so early in my tenure as president of the network to have a young woman of color speak authentically. For me, being able to support her in this solidified why I am in this position. I also had the advice of one of my mentors, Pearlena Igbokwe, whose studio is Universal for the show. The fact that the three of us are able to navigate this situation together showed why I was at Freeform and why things are moving in the right direction.

Did you address his concerns in the final season of Bold characters?

We had conversations at that time. She wanted to speak her truth and I wanted to help her do it. I’m proud of her for doing this. ABC has led the charge on inclusion standards and these will also be rolled out company-wide. We have standards that we will also be rolling out for Freeform that are similar to what ABC has already shared.

Your first serial pickup is Single drunk woman, who was your first pilot picked up there. How does this show represent your vision of Freeform?

This is a personal story from our writer Simone Finch (ABC’s The Connors) and is inspired by his personal journey to sobriety. But it also reflects how we champion an emerging voice. We brought in Jenni Konner for the executive production. It’s a funny and relatable story of a young woman leaving the big city and returning home to the city she grew up in, but it’s also this journey of someone who has to figure out what he’s running from for. determine what he needs. run to. It’s a theme that will resonate with our target audience.

Your early script purchases focused on underserved communities and came from a number of people of color. What is the priority?

We want to tell stories that resonate with Generation Z and Generation Y. We also want to be at the forefront of the cultural conversation for this generation. It’s a generation that changes paradigm. Inclusion is a priority for us. We also want to amplify emerging creators. They are the ones who will tell us what they want to watch. This audience is very smart, very insightful and we want to stand up for the people who are in this generation and tell the stories that they think are most relevant.

Your predecessor, Tom Ascheim, used to describe the Target Freeform demo as young adults between the ages of 18 and 34 who experience a series of firsts, like work and love. Who is the Freeform audience today?

It’s the same audience. My strategy is not a backbone of Tom’s diet; it’s more a question of progression. We always target “futures”. I actually prefer the term “new adults”. What I like to talk about more is the stage of life. We’re coming of age, but the majority when you’re that new adult coming of age, it’s more than just being in high school. The majority should not be reserved for real young people. Considering what we’ve just been through, we are all in those times where we are constantly forced to define who we are outside of the norms that society has presented to us. This generation more than any other has been forced to confront “who are we?”. and “Why are we? “We want to harness that in the stories we tell on Freeform. It’s a natural progression from where we were. We want to stay on top of what’s going on in our 20s and that’s where they are. are now.

Interview edited and condensed for clarity.