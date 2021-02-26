Lady of the House in Corktown closes permanently





Kate Williams, chef and owner of the famous Lady of the House restaurant in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, has announced that the restaurant is permanently closed. In 2017, Williams, an award-winning and highly acclaimed chef, opened the Lady of the HouseThe restaurant was renowned for its modern farm-to-table cuisine with a nod to Williams’ Irish roots as well as the history of the Corktown area. After:Library Sports Pub & Grill in Novi will close permanently in March The restaurant is located in the former St. Cece space, on the corner of Bagley and Trumbull. He was known for brunch and dinner and his carrot and Parisian ham dishes. On her Instagram and Facebook pages, Williams posted a heartfelt note about the fence as well as what she will be doing in the interim. “These times have been difficult for so many people. And for those who suffer the personal losses of their family and friends (and much more), my heart goes out to them. “But to say that I am not personally broken-hearted would be a lie. However, change, reflection and evolution are necessary for all of us.” The post included a quote from Williams de Brillat-Savarin’s favorite cookbook which also appeared in our employee handbook: “Inviting someone is taking responsibility for their happiness and well-being as long as they stay under your roof. “To all who have dined with us, thank you for trusting us with your care and happiness for the time spent under our roof.” Although the Lady of the House is closed, Williams does pop-ups every Wednesday at Batch Brewing Co. nearby. The Lady of the Brewery pop-up is 5 to 9 p.m. or while supplies last. Williams is also launching a series of dinners at Karl’s, his other restaurant, though closed for indoor dining, with a throwback to the ’50s theme, at The Siren Hotel. The dinners will go on sale next week, according to the Instagram post. In 2019, Williams was nominated for a James Beard award in the best chef of the Great Lakes. Detroit Free Press named Lady of the House a best new restaurant 2018 in Metro Detroit. Williams was also named best new Food & Wine chef 2018. In 2018, GQ named Lady of the House to its Best New Restaurant List. Contact Detroit Free Press Culinary Editor Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press and send food and restaurant news to: 313-222-6872 or [email protected] Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter. Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber of the Free Press.

