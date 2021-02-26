Prosecutor wants Chad Daybell’s lawyer to tell him who was investigating the case





File photo from EastIdahoNews.com ST. ANTHONY – Special Prosecutor Rob Wood wants attorney for Chad Daybell to release information after an investigation last year in Fremont County. Wood filed a motion to compel attorney John Prior to provide the name of the person who conducted the survey of residents of Fremont County last summer. The aim was to gather information on the moving of the trial to another county. Wood previously asked for the identity of the person who carried out the investigation. “Chad Daybell responded to the state’s specific request with a one-word ‘none’ response,” Wood wrote in the new petition filed this week. “The accused refused to provide the state with the name of the witness and other requested information that he is required to provide.” In August, three people from Fremont County told EastIdahoNews.com that a woman approached them and told them she had been hired by a Boise company to investigate the case. The woman asked if they had heard of Chad and Lori Daybell, if they thought the couple were guilty and if anything could change their mind during a trial. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to crimes related to the alteration, destruction and concealment of the bodies of Joshua JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, two of Loris’ children. Investigators found the remains buried in the backyard of Chads Salem’s home in June 2020. This is the last argument on the discovery in the Daybell case. Lori Daybell’s attorney, Mark Means, filed his own motion to compel Wood in January to release information relating to the communication involving a list of people associated with the case. At a hearing on February 17, District Judge Steven Boyce ruled that Wood should provide a response as to whether he had discussed the case with those on the list and provide information on what was learned. during individual interviews. Defense lawyers say it would be unfair for their clients to hold the trial in Fremont County and finding an impartial jury would be nearly impossible. A hearing on the change of venue is scheduled for March 22.

