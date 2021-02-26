



Actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host a bicoastal Golden globes Sunday was postponed for almost two months due to Coronavirus pandemic. Fey will appear from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Poehler will be at the Beverly Hilton in Southern California, an area that suffered from post-vacation flare in cases of COVID-19 in January, when the awards ceremony usually takes place. Even with the delay, the annual ceremony honoring excellence in film and television will begin again this year. awards season with the Grammys will be held in March and Oscars in April. During Sunday’s show, Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for their achievements. How to watch the Golden Globes What : The 78th edition of the Golden Globe Awards

: The 78th edition of the Golden Globe Awards Dated : Sunday February 28, 2021

: Sunday February 28, 2021 Time : 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT Location : The Rainbow Room in New York and The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California

: The Rainbow Room in New York and The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California There is a tv : NBC

: NBC Online feed : ET Live’s Golden Globes coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and continues after the ceremony in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

: ET Live’s Golden Globes coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and continues after the ceremony in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device. Live Updates: Entertainment Tonight’s Live Blog will run through the show Netflix collected the most Golden Globe nominations this year with 42 in total and the streaming service “Mank, About “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, received the most film nominations with six. “The crown, “Netflix’s British Royal Drama Series, also received six nods, most of all television shows.

Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominations 01:49 “Mank” is shortlisted for Best Dramatic Film along with “The Father”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” David Fincher was nominated for Best Director for “Mank,” and he’s up against three women – Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman,” Regina king for “One Night in Miami” and Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” – and Aaron Sorkin for “The Chicago 7 trial. “ Chadwick boseman, who died last summer after battling colon cancer in private, could win the award for best actor in a dramatic film for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s black background“He was nominated with Riz Ahmed for” Sound of Metal “, Anthony Hopkins for” The Father “, Gary Oldman for” Mank “and Tahar Rahim for” The Mauritanian “. Boseman’s co-star in “Ma Rainey”, Viola Davis, was nominated for Best Actress in a Dramatic Film for her portrayal of the main character and blues legend. She is against Andra’s Day for “The United States against Billie Holiday”, Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman”, Frances McDormand for “Nomadland” and Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman”. In the running for the best musical or comedy film, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”,Hamilton, “” Music “,” Palm Springs “and” The Prom “. Sacha Baron Cohen, who received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for “The Trial of Chicago 7”, was also nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for the sequel to “Borat.” In this category he is against James corden for “The Prom”, Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Hamilton”, Dev Patel for “The Personal Story of David Copperfield” and Andy Samberg for “Palm Springs”. Cohen’s “Borat” co-star Maria Bakalova was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film. Also for the price are Kate hudson for “Music”, Michelle Pfeiffer for “French Exit”, Rosamund Pike for “I Care A Lot” and Anya Taylor-Joy for “Emma”. In the TV categories, “The Crown”, “Lovecraft Country”, “The Mandalorian”, “Ozark” and “Ratched” are shortlisted for Best Drama, and “Emily in Paris”, “The Flight Attendant”, “The Great, “”Schitt Creek“and” Ted Lasso “are shortlisted for best musical or comedy.

