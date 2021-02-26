Netflix shows the progress of inclusion. But Latinos are always left out

Netflix received overall high marks for diversity and inclusion in its movies and TV shows when it comes to gender and people of color, compared to the entertainment industry at large, according to a detailed new report .

But the streaming giant has failed to represent certain groups, including Latinos, the LGBTQ community and people with disabilities.

The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which regularly tests Hollywood studios for their diversity shortcomings, released a detailed report on Friday studying the on-camera and off-camera portrayal of 126 US Netflix films and 180 scripted shows in 2018 and 2019. The report, led by USC Professor Stacy L. Smith, compared Netflix’s numbers to numbers from the broader industry as well as the U.S. population.

Netflix executives said they would use the 36-page report, which covered gender, race and ethnicity, sexual orientation and disability, to serve as a benchmark against which to measure progress towards a greater representation. The Los Gatos company, which commissioned the study, said it would publish similar reports with USC every two years until 2026. (Read the full report).

We released this report for the sake of transparency, wrote Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. in a blog post. Because without this kind of information it is very difficult to judge whether it is improving or not. And the report makes it clear that while Netflix has made strides in performance year after year, we still have a long way to go.

The report comes after a year in which the Minneapolis police assassination of George Floyd and the resulting protests rekindled criticism from the entertainment industry for his poor track record in giving opportunities to people of color. . Several studios and media companies donated money to anti-racist organizations and pledged programs to break down barriers to inclusion.

Netflix, which has worked with filmmakers from underrepresented groups such as Dee Rees, Laverne Cox and Yance Ford, announced Friday that it will invest $ 100 million over the next five years in groups that help under-represented communities. represented on television and in movies as well as in Netflix programs to find, train and hire new talent.

The creation of the Netflix Creative Equity Fund follows the company’s commitments to Ghetto Film School, Film Independents Project Involve, Firelight Media and Black Public Media.

The USC report found that the on-camera portrayal of racial and ethnic groups has improved over time in key areas.

The percentage of leads and coleads in Netflix shows and movies from under-represented groups increased from 26.4% in 2018 to 37.3% in 2019. In those two years, Netflix’s percentage of leads and non-white coleads in films (35.7%) exceeded the top 100. -movies at the box office during the same period (28%).

Behind the camera, however, only 16.9% of Netflix directors were from under-represented groups, compared to 20.5% for the Top 100 Theaters. There were no significant changes between 2018 and 2019, the report says.

Among television series creators, 12.2% were from an under-represented racial or ethnic group, which roughly matches the industry in general (10.4%). The percentage of non-white Netflix creators fell from 7.6% in 2018 to 15.9% the following year. About 15% of TV producers were under-represented, which was below the industry average according to USC, citing figures from the Writers Guild of America.

Some groups were better represented than others. Blacks and African Americans made up 18.9% of speaking characters in films and 16% in television series, compared to 13.4% of the population.

But Latinos were far behind, with 5.9% of the speaking parts in movies and shows when they made up 18.5% of the population. Behind the camera, only one director and 2.7% of TV creators were Latino.

The study also found that women of color belonging to specific groups were absent from much of Netflix’s content. Latinas were not seen in 72.2% of Netflix movies, while 56.3% were missing from Asian women and girls. In the series, Latinas were not visible in 65.6% of the shows and 42.2% lacked Asian women.

Overall, women were proportionately represented in Netflix movies and shows with 52% of stories directed by women and girls on camera, although only 38.8% of all speaking characters identified as female. Among filmmakers, 23.1% were female, which was significantly higher than the top-grossing box office films in 2018 and 2019.

For characters identified by LGBTQ, there was significant room for improvement, the report notes. In film and television, 2.3% of Netflix content contained LGBTQ leads or coleads, while about 12% of the US population identifies as LGBTQ, according to GLAAD figures that USC cited in its report. study. Netflix has significantly under-represented this community in its storytelling, according to the report.

Bela Bajaria, head of global television for Netflix, in a webinar discussing the results, said she was surprised by the LGBTQ data.

I almost fell off my chair, she said. I feel like I’m so active in the storylines, and always have been, with punchy roles and shows. I think what the study sometimes doesn’t show is the importance or impact of this role.

Only 5.3% of Netflix stories focused on prospects or coleads with disabilities, although more than 27% of the US population lives with a disability, according to a USC study. Only 2.1% of speaking characters have a disability.

In a Thursday earnings webinar, executives at Netflix said they expected the numbers to improve with future reports. The company has released a significant number of films and shows since 2019 focused on non-white characters, women, and LGBTQ people, including Bridgerton, Never Have I Ever, Ma Raineys Black Bottom, The Old Guard, and Da 5 Bloods.

I feel like I’m heading in the right direction, but it’s not all auspicious here to congratulate us, said Scott Stuber, Netflix vice president of Global Film. It is to say publicly, here is what we were trying to accomplish, and we were going to be held accountable and have a benchmark that we are constantly trying to improve.