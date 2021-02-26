Entertainment
The ‘Minari’ Golden Globe controversy isn’t just about Hollywood
So when the Golden Globes air on Sunday, this American film written and directed by an American about the struggles of a family on their American farm will be competing in a surprising category: Best Foreign Language Film.
‘Minari’ is an American story in more ways than one
Lee Isaac Chung, Colorado-born writer and director of “Minari,” says he based many details in the script on his own experiences as a child of Korean immigrants on a farm in Arkansas. .
The film takes its title from the Korean name of a resilient grass. But there’s no doubt that the film’s vivid, richly textured scenes tell a decidedly American story – from the pastoral landscapes of Ozark to country church pews to the Yi family home.
About his books “O Pioneers!” and “My Antonia,” Cather once said that she wrote stories inspired by her own upbringing after years of imitating cosmopolitan writers in New York City.
“She wrote that her work really took off when she stopped admiring and started to remember,” Chung told CNN. “And that’s what got me to finally sit down and write down my memories. And it became the core of a movie.”
Why the film’s Golden Globe nomination struck a nerve
The memories Chung weaves together in “Minari” are something many Americans who grew up in immigrant families can relate to: the joy of a visiting family member bringing spices from home, the struggles of different generations to connect, the pent-up emotions of parents risking everything to provide for their family, the faces of children trying to fit in.
For Yuen, this seems crucial.
“Many of us are seeing our stories onscreen for the first time,” she says.
So when news first broke that Golden Globes eligibility rules would force “Minari” to compete in the “best foreign language film” category, it stung.
For some, this was already seen from the year before, when Lulu Wang’s 2019 film “The Farewell” was excluded from the awards show’s Best Comedy race because so much of the film was in Mandarin Chinese.
“It’s great that these films are made, but it’s terrible that they are categorized as foreign languages,” Yuen says. “We should not be punished for telling different American stories that have never been told before.”
What the rewards rules say
The rules of the Golden Globes are not new. But some argue that it is high time for the association to reassess the criteria it uses for its prestigious awards.
“Over 350 languages are spoken in American homes today. So what does a ‘foreign’ language mean?” Jimenez told CNN. “This is a really important time for us as an American society to investigate our own biases on films like this, on stories like this, on immigrant stories – which resonates and does not. not sound like “American” to people. “
“This has implications for changing the industry on who is recognized and who is not,” he says. “It can have a disproportionate impact on their career trajectory.”
And important stories could go unrecognized – and invisible.
Director feared he would have to do ‘Minari’ in English
For his part, the writer and director of “Minari” says he does not think that the competition in the category of foreign language films dishonours the film or its work. But Chung says he understands the frustrations many have expressed.
“I just feel really torn by everything that’s happened. It’s just the rules they have in this category,” he says. “These conversations are good. … We’re starting to see that being American, being somebody in this country – the picture of that is more complex than we often might assume. And I think the movies have to reflect that. . The rules and institutions should reflect that. And it’s good that we can have this conversation. ”
When Chung thinks of the language and his movie, however, something comes to his mind.
“My grandmother, if she was still alive, she would be very proud,” he said, “that I held on and made a film in Korean and didn’t compromise. and that I started to use this foreign language, English.
Long before this controversy began to develop, Chung knew he would need to find funding to make “Minari” – and he was worried.
He wanted to tell the story in Korean. But he feared it was going to be a tough sell – not for the public, who he said would connect with a good story when they saw one – but for future supporters.
So he also wrote a version of the script with more English, just in case.
Fortunately, says Chung, producer Christina Oh, also a Korean American, supported her vision.
“She was very adamant from the start that we had to do this in Korean, the way we grew up. … She said as a producer, she’s going to come out and be up for this cause, and do this fight. “
This meant that Chung was able to show the world a story that mirrors the way so many American families live.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]