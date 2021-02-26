Ta-Nehisi Coates and the future of Superman

A Superman reboot follows the recent CW series, Superman & Lois, the casting of Sasha Calle as Supergirl in Flash, and Henry Cavills to come, previously filmed but unreleased, interpretation in Zack Snyders Justice League. It looks like DC’s Kryptonians are moving to Hollywood again. Of course, the Superman reboot raises questions about Henry Cavills’ future in the DCEU, a future that many fans believe their fingers in. Despite rumors of cameos in upcoming DCEU projects, Henry Cavills’ solo sequel to Superman never made any headway, despite interest from filmmakers like Christopher McQuarrie. With Zack Snyders Justice League Set to premiere on HBO Max in March, fans are already wondering if this will mark a swan song for Cavills’ tenure, just as it looked like his future could finally take shape.

It’s too early to count Cavills Clark Kent yet, as Coates and Abrams Superman appears to be something else entirely, an extension of the myth rather than a replacement. In the same way as Matt Reeves The batman does not prevent Ben Affleck from reprising the role in FlashIt looks like this new Superman movie will ultimately be additive, allowing an array of visionaries to present their own take on these iconic characters, all under the limitless potential of the multiverse. If anything, he sure seems to be getting more of Superman rather than less. And with this reboot, it’s possible to tackle something we’ve never seen onscreen before.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that this new Superman project aims to play a Black Superman. It’s possible that this is another version of Clark Kent, but more intriguing is the possibility that it is Calvin Ellis or Val-Zod, the Supermen of the DC comic book multiverse. Calvin Ellis, created by Grant Morrison and Doug Mahnke first appeared in Final crisis No. 7 (2009). Inspired by Barack Obama, this iteration of Superman is also President of the United States of America and uses his superpowers to take on global politics directly, alongside his own iteration of the Justice League which includes Wonder Woman, Nubia. Val-Zod, created by Tom Taylor, Nicola Scott and Robson Rocha, first appeared in Earth 2 No. 19 (2014). The Superman of Earth 2, Val-Zod was adopted by Jor-El and sent to Earth with Kal-El. Raised by pacifist parents on Earth, Val became Superman when the forces of the Darkseids invaded his planet.

Calvin Ellis, Val-Zod, or potentially someone new could certainly change some notions about what Superman means and how his power is viewed. Definitely in a post-HBO Guardians world, there are many questions about what a dark hero would and could accomplish when endowed with the powers of a god. Despite the growing number of black superheroes in our media, Black Panther, Falcon, Black Canary, War Machine, we have never seen a black hero with the powers of Superman act.

In film and television, we’ve always been aware of the alien nature of Supermans in the fact that he can pass for a white man. And as a white man, and the privileges that come with it, Clark Kent / Supermans fallibility is something to be reckoned with. John Ridley explored this notion in The other story of the DC universe. Coates has the insight and experience to delve deeper into this line of thinking, not just through a Superman posing as white but posing as black.

As I undertake the project, said Coates, I look forward to adding significantly to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythical hero. “Reflecting on Coates’ work on Black Panther and Captain America, the author is not afraid to ask difficult questions of his heroes and their place in the world. While there are fans longing for a Superman set in nostalgia, a Boy Scout who saves kittens from the trees, or a reflection of Richard Donners taking on the character, it would seem in terms of this reboot design that neither Neither Coates nor Abrams are interested in pushing back Superman. The division over who and what Superman is isn’t going anywhere, as the character is too big to mean a single thing to a single group of people. But this reboot is an opportunity to free oneself from the shackles of waiting, those derived from comics, cinema and television. Hopefully what ends well with a movie that works in conversation with Superman (1978) and Steel man (2013), entries in our mythological estimate of Superman that reflect where we are in our society and how we see ourselves.