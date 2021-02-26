Daft Punk took us to the dance floor

Earlier this week, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, otherwise known as French electronic duo Daft Punk, announced that they were parting ways after twenty-eight years of releasing music together. They did it in a way familiar to their fans: a stylized video of the two, dressed in their usual leather jackets and robot helmets, parting in the desert. The robots stare at each other, raising their heads in a way that pantomimizes human affection. A robot reaches out and explodes, then a choir part of their 2013 song Touch plays: If love is the answer / You’re home / Wait. The video was melodramatic and a bit silly. Yet Daft Punk remained so committed to this performance, to their meticulous aesthetic, it was all oddly moving, the latest move in a career built to be perhaps deep but definitely childish fun.

The thing I remember hearing Da Funk and Around the World in the mid 90s is how they both sounded like you were coming somewhere, you were greeted by the sound of a crowd that chatty and traffic, people were already there on stage, basslines from synths revealing themselves as you get closer. It was a time when one could still credibly wonder if any type of music would ever supplant rock as the lingua franca of mainstream youthful rebellion. The Daft Punks wink at club music, and their surreal, often funny videos looked like an ambush, maybe a novelty. But success did not make them seem anxious or complacent. You were free to stay, but it wasn’t necessary.

The duo had started their careers in the early 90s with a rock band called Darlin, which also included a future band member Phoenix. One reviewer called one of their songs silly and punk thrash, which gave them a funny name once they got bored doing it and decided to do dance music instead. Playing in groups and then evolving into something else was a familiar narrative for many dance groups that achieved mainstream success in the mid-90s, like the Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, or Underworld. In a rare interview, Bangalter once joked that Daft Punks’ debut album Homework, inspired as much by Chicago house as it was from the growing club scene of Pariss, was meant to show rock kids that electronic music was cool. Daft Punk perfected this approach with 2001’s Discovery, which combined the euphoria of dancing the night away with the thrash catharsis of rock. They glamorized samples of old disco and boogie records until they were drippy and majestic, tearing up synth arpeggios as if they were dropping wicked, over-the-top guitar solos.

Daft Punk people usually wore headphones when they appeared in public, to keep things focused on the music. But it didn’t matter. I never felt too curious about their inner life, given how open they were to their influences, be it their samples, their remixes or collaborations that centered lesser-known DJs and idols like Romanthony or Todd Terry. . Some of their best songs, like One More Time or Music Sounds Better With You, which Bangalter did as part of his side project Stardust, literally speak of the quality of the music. One of my favorite Daft Punk songs has always been Teachers, basically a reminder of their influences on luscious disco fragment and growling synths. It was filled with names I had never heard of, all those local legends from Chicago, Detroit, New York and beyond, as well as names that I would never have associated with electronic dance music, like Brian Wilson. It was like a door that opened to more doors.

Daft Punk was at the center of their own universe, popularizing dance music to audiences who might not care about it, while still retaining its roots in underground dance scenes that despised outside approval. In two thousand, their manager, Pedro Winter, branches off to found the Parisian label Ed Banger Records, which widens the Daft Punk diaspora, pushing dance music towards a kind of head-cutting excess. I remember the excitement of Daft Punks getting involved in the remake of Tron in 2010, near the start of that age where movie reboots were still living. The movie and the soundtrack were both disappointing, and it suggested to me that Daft Punk has never been so futuristic because they were deeply, genuinely nostalgic. Maybe the fact that they aspired to make albums, rather than transcendent singles like most dance producers, spoke of their age. The robot-human thing rarely sounded like a commentary on current life, and even a track like Television Rules the Nation, from 2005, of the often overlooked Human After All, tampered with in an anachronistic paranoia. These songs weren’t so much of a commentary on automation or alienation as an exploration of childhood nostalgia, the thrill of hearing Giorgio Moroder or special effects lasers for the first time glued to a seventies or early eighties sense of what the future would look like. Their 2013 album Random Access Memories disappointed some, in part because the musical choices and collaborations ultimately seemed to be backward. (I remember the first single, the effervescent and effervescent Get Lucky, also set incredibly high expectations.) Their biggest hits have come in recent years, as a guest on Weeknds’ 2016 Starboy album.

Are they really retired? That seems out of place, given how intermittently their production has been over the past few years, as well as the fact that we never really got to know them to begin with. There are few times when we all listen to the same thing; usually it means someone is dead. Two things often happen: Record sellers jack up the prices of vintage copies of said artists’ old albums, a 1997 copy of Daft Punks Alive that would have cost forty dollars two weeks ago is now going for four cents and everyone is trying. to embark on the same journey together. Retirement for Daft Punk seems a bit artificial, but it’s one of the few times our shared listening was born out of joy. Freed from the crippling torrent of choices that define our daily listening habits, it takes nothing more than their haunting live album, Alive 2007, a dive into classic ’90s duets on BBC Radio 1s Essential Mix, or their thorny remix The Life of Chemical Brothers is sweet.

The draw of these moments is amplified by the pandemic. Even if Daft Punk remained unknowable, their music offered a vision of social life, whether it was the sounds of crowds, the samples chopped and braided together, the tributes to their teachers. In the summer of 1997, my friend Sean returned from an internship at an irrigation company in France with a collection of brightly colored polo shirts, a new way to wear them, and a homework CD. He assured me that everyone listened to him, the way Americans listened to Pearl Jam or 2Pac. The music was irresistibly obnoxious and sordid, which matched the stories he was relating. It was confident and it drew our curiosity to new areas of the night.

A year of isolation, we miss the peaks of the exit, the peaks of getting lost in the madness of the crowd. For me, this desire has become more diffuse. Listening to Alive 2007, it was easy to remember the sheer ecstasy of seeing Daft Punk perform live, in awe of how many great songs they had made and how well they woven them into each other. But now I miss the whole night, especially the ones that revolve around any big event. Take the train, feel in your pocket to be sure you have your ticket, look around and wonder who is going too. Anticipation and listening. For their 2006-2007 tour, Daft Punk performed inside a huge flashing pyramid, and no matter how hard anyone who saw him tried to describe it, you weren’t prepared for the reality. An entire minor league baseball stadium in Coney Island full of people enjoying the same mass hallucination. Milling afterwards, and the magic of meeting friends you didn’t know were there. You wonder, the next morning, if you had actually seen a robot garbage collector on the promenade outside the show. An MP3 from that night did the trick, and the feeling often forces me to prefer this bootleg to Alive 2007, which was recorded on a different night. It starts with a long stretch of nothing, then little ripples of cheers in the crowd when the pyramid is finally lit up. MP3 is not professionally recorded or properly mastered, like Alive 2007, but I believe I can hear my friend screaming while Music Sounds Better With You.