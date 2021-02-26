Golden Globe Awards 2021: Snubs, behind-the-scenes drama and how much it really matters

Its high drama at the Golden Globes this year.

The supposedly a little boisterous awards show, the fraternal night on the way to the Oscars already had a reputation for controversial wins and snobbish. But as the Sunday night ceremony approaches, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, whose smaller members vote on awards, are faced with more serious questions about the diversity of its ranks and the ethics of its awards.

As if all that weren’t tough enough, the largely virtual television broadcast has to draw viewers without its usual ballroom of movie stars, all during a pandemic, which even on a good day doesn’t leave much behind. of people in the mood to sauté champagne. The NBC show, co-hosted by Amy Poehler in Beverly Hills and Tina Fey in New York City, airs at 8 p.m. Eastern / 5 p.m. Pacific.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host a mostly virtual awards ceremony. Ms. Fey will be hosting in New York with Ms. Poehler in Beverly Hills.

In an alternate universe, the Globes might have finally gotten more respect this year. As the only major award that honors film and television, the trophies could have seemed more relevant than ever, reflecting the way viewers in the streaming age mix their entertainment on small screens at home.

They did a great job of making themselves important, said Hawk Koch, film producer and former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Academy Awards. Recent controversies may have dire consequences, he said, but the Globes remain influential. People take it half seriously, it’s good for everyone in the industry because it gives us more visibility.

Amidst all of these challenges, how should people rate these honors? How seriously does Hollywood take them? How serious should you be?

What’s the nominations debate this year?

After the nominations earlier this month, critics noted that black-directed films, including One Night in Miami, Ma Raineys Black Bottom, Judas and the Black Messiah and Da 5 Bloods, were excluded from nominees in the top two. categories of images.

This is in addition to any nomination for the critically acclaimed film I May Destroy You, a limited sexual assault series starring and created by black actress and writer Michaela Coel. Meanwhile, Emily in Paris, a comedy series about a white American clashing with cultures overseas that drew mixed reviews and hate watchers, won two nominations. (The TV projects would have competed in different categories.)

Such controversies are familiar for the awards, which last year came under criticism after no woman was nominated for best director. (This year there are three.)

The suggestion that the HFPA is culturally deaf escalated this week after the association confirmed that it had no black members. The matter came to light after The Los Angeles Times investigated the membership of the group, which numbers 87 and, like the ranks of most Hollywood awards organizations, is largely under wraps.

A spokeswoman for HFPA said no black candidates had attempted to join them in recent years and the group was looking to expand its pool of potential members. More than a third of HFPA members come from non-European countries, the spokesperson said. Three films focusing on black characters were nominated for best picture in 2019, the representative said, and several black ensemble films this year were nominated in other categories.

Emily in Paris is nominated for best comedy series.

But the controversy didn’t end there

Some people in Hollywood are also paying new attention to allegations of gourmet meals and junkets at five-star hotels around the world for members paid by studios and others campaigning for Globes.

A lawsuit against the HFPA has alleged a culture of corruption in which studios treat Globes voters generously and fulfill their every wish in hopes of making their way to the Oscars. The complaint was lodged by Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa, claiming that HFPA membership policies had harmed her career and those of other foreign journalists by repeatedly denying them entry.

A federal judge dismissed her complaint late last year in part on the grounds that Ms Flaa had not experienced economic or professional hardship due to her refusal to join the group. The judge allowed Ms Flaa to file an amended complaint, which she did in an attempt to clarify the antitrust language of the lawsuits. A second journalist joined. The HFPA filed a motion to dismiss the amended complaint. A lawyer representing the HFPA said the amended complaint had no factual basis.

Among us journalists we call the HFPA application process The Purge, said Ms Flaa, comparing the experience to lawlessness in the horror film. The 47-year-old reporter, who lives in Los Angeles, said Hollywood veterans are loath to challenge the association. The HFPA has so much power in this city. There are so many facilitators involved and everyone is afraid of losing their job.

In a 2020 court document, the HFPA accused Ms Flaa of bad faith motives, including seeking to publicly shame those who opposed her membership. He said his career has not suffered as a non-member. The HFPA spokeswoman said the group is not limiting new members and its ranks have remained stable due to normal attrition and demand. She said the HFPA does not tolerate bullying or tries to appease its critics.

The HFPA has updated its conflict of interest policies in recent years, the spokesperson said, adding that not only the HFPA but non-members also participate in studio-funded junkets, sometimes with less. of limits. An internal committee that includes representatives from Ernst & Young can prevent members with a conflict of interest from voting on the Globes, the spokesperson said.

What does this mean in Hollywood?

Some industry veterans regard the Globes conflict of interest questions as an internal joke. At the awards ceremony itself, the hosts and even some award winners openly scoffed at the warm relationship between the HFPA and the studios and other activists who do it the favor.

Awards strategists are taking the HFPA controversies in stride, arguing that the organization is helping more than it hurts with their awards campaigns which can cost studios $ 5-20 million per film.

I think historically they’re more right than they were wrong if you compare them to the Oscars or the Emmys, said one campaign strategist. They do a good job of identifying films in a very public way.

The Globes ended up in a fate of Oscar films, slated for late April of this year. Two of the past four years, the winner for Best Drama or Comedy / Musical at the GlobesGreen Book and Moonlight has also won the Oscar for Best Picture. The last time a Globe winner for Best Drama was not nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture was The Cardinal in 1963, said Ben Zauzmer, author of the 2019 book Oscarmetrics.

I haven’t seen a person in the rewards industry who doesn’t pay close attention to what’s going on with the Globe nominations and awards and then strategize how to move forward afterwards, Adam said. Fogelson, president of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, the American distributor of the film The Mauritanien, nominated for two Golden Globes this year.

Attention is not always good. A Best Picture contestant like The Chicago Trial 7, Aaron Sorkins’ 1968 anti-war protesters conspiracy case, might meet Oscar backlash if he develops an air of inevitability while cleaning up at the Globes, said Sasha Stone, founder of Awards Daily, a year-round Oscar review site.

This year, Nomadland, with Frances McDormand as a woman living an unconventional life on the road, is gaining momentum, in part thanks to filmmaker Chlo Zhao, who could become the first woman of color to win a Oscar for the achievement. If Nomadland wins at the Globes, he could become a juggernaut this awards season.

Aaron Sorkins The Trial of the Chicago 7 is nominated for Best Dramatic Film.

How much does the public care?

Up to this point, viewers have remained loyal to the show. Over the past eight years, the Globe audience has remained between 18 million and 20 million more viewers than the Emmys and fewer than the Oscars, both of which reached historically low audiences in 2020, Nielsen data shows. .

The lack of a festive crowd could flatten the impact of the shows. The awards season is driven by momentum and passion, which often comes from watching the live audience reaction to wins, Ms. Stone said. Well, only have social media which can be a bit misleading.

Audiences may feel a greater interest in the Golden Globes this year because, for once, they can watch most of the contestants on their TVs before the show starts. In a recent survey of 2,140 moviegoers on Fandango, around 70% of respondents said home streaming got them to see more of the nominated films this year.

With box office performance being largely a theoretical problem in a year without most theaters, audiences can focus on films on their own merits, said Erik Davis, editor-in-chief of Fandango, the ticketing site and entertainment. I think we’re in one of the most interesting, maybe even revolutionary, years for awards.

—RT Watson contributed to this article

