Jennifer told Teresa not to share Jackie’s husband rumor without proof





Jennifer Aydin tried to warn Teresa Giudice about the spread of rumors of infidelity about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband without evidence.

Before Teresa Giudice started spreading the rumor about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband Evan onThe Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin tried to stop him. Jennifer and Jackie may have had their differences in the past, but Jennifer was quick to remind Teresa not to share the rumor with her or anyone if she had no proof. Teresa did not listen to Jennifer’s advice and still spread the rumor. The first episode of season 11 ofRHONJdid not disappoint the fans. Teresa was arriving hot when she arrived at Evan’s 46th birthday party. From the moment she stepped foot in that parking lot, fans could sense that Teresa had something up her sleeve. She began to spread the rumor by first bringing it to Margaret Joseph, asking her if she had heard of Evan “do stuff“to the gym. Margaret’s face was utterly shocked, scared of what would happen once Jackie found out. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: RHONJ: Why Jennifer Aydin Doesn’t Talk To Mum After Quarantine Drama In an interview withPeople‘sPeopleTVReality check, the 43-year-old admitted she was already aware of the rumor but had no idea Teresa was telling everyone at Evan’s party. “I didn’t even know she was telling everyone, “Jennifer explained.”She told me she heard that about a year ago from someone … And honestly I said, “Who told you that?” And she didn’t give a name or she didn’t remember the nameThe mother of five then informed Teresa that it was best not to tell anyone about the alleged infidelity if she had no proof. Teresa, of course, did not listen. During the party, Teresa went to see anotherRHONJco-stars Melissa Gorga, Margaret Joseph and Dolores Catania to share the rumor she may have heard from someone else. Teresa did not repeat the rumor to Jennifer. “As you can see in the first episode, Teresa told this rumor to a lot of other girls but she never told me at this party, “explained the reality TV star. Jennifer continued,”I only found out after the fact that everyone heard this and I didn’t even find out how she did it until after the fact.Jackie also spoke with PeopleTV and told them she never for a second thought Evan cheated on her. They won’t let an unfounded rumor damage their relationship. Jennifer tried to warn Teresa of the ramifications of the spreading rumors without any proof, but Teresa wouldn’t listen. She became a thug and decided to stir the pot anyway. Teresa and Jackie have a history together, so the rumors could have been fueled by Teresa’s long-standing grudge. Fans will have to see how theTeresa vs. Jackie Quarrel takes place throughout the season. Next: RHOA: Sheree Whitfield Plans To Marry Former Prisoner Tyrone Gilliams Sources:People 90 day fianc: what happened to Jenny and Sumit after the show

About the Author Sabrina Costabile

(556 published articles)

Sabrina is a writer / content specialist with a passion for writing. She obtained a BA in English and a Certificate in Social Media Marketing. In her spare time, she loves watching TV and having a good time with her adorable puppy. More from Sabrina Costabile







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos