Lady Gaga offers reward and calls Dog Walker Hero after being shot in Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles





Lady Gaga took to Instagram on Friday afternoon, sharing photos of her dogs Koji and Gustav and offering a $ 500,000 reward for their safe return while calling her dog walker a hero after being shot, and the dogs were stolen in Hollywood. In the post, she also contacted anyone who might have purchased or found them without knowing it, saying the reward was the same for their return. “I still love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life fighting for our family. You are forever a hero, ”she wrote. In gruesome surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, Fischer is seen walking Gagas dogs around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night near Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two people jumped out of what police said was a white Nissan Alitma and attempted to steal the dogs. As Fischer tries to hold them back, he screams for help. A shot is fired. Eventually, the thieves left with two of the three dogs. In a statement from the Fischers family released Friday, they say doctors expect a full recovery and they thank Gaga for showing relentless love and concern for him and his family. They have joined the call for the safe return of the French Bulldogs. Warning: the video is extremely overwhelming. Entertainment legal analyst Vance Owen said the high reward could help the LAPD get closer to suspected thieves, as it could motivate more people to be on the lookout who otherwise might not have much interest. . But he says it could lead to a whole new criminal enterprise as well. “Maybe it now opens up a new area of ​​crime for people to use the internet to identify wealthy celebrities with dogs to target their dogs for ransom,” Owen said. The only dog ​​that was not stolen on Wednesday night even has its own Instagram account with over 200,000 followers. “I think it’s a wake-up call for all the celebrities who have pets or dog walking services to maybe not market their dogs on the internet so people don’t know who their dogs are. dog, ”Owen said. An email for anyone with information on the dogs was provided by sources close to the singer – [email protected]







