WandaVision fills in the gaps in Marvel history





Grief and personal loss fills the gap in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in WandaVision’s Friday episode, the eighth of the season and, at 48 minutes, the longest to date. Entitled earlier, this is the installment that most clearly ties the events of the series to other Marvel movies and TV shows, like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Agents of SHIELD. At the same time, it’s an origin story for the disorienting sitcom world that much of WandaVision has resided in. Through a series of prolonged flashbacks, tortured superheroine Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) relives the traumatic events that led her to transform the contemporary New Jersey suburb of Westview into Hex, a neighborhood stunned by the television she surrounded by a mysterious energy dome. and cut off from the outside world. More often than not, Wandas’ flashbacks suggest that she is constantly motivated by the deaths of loved ones, particularly the loss of her parents, Iryna and Olek Maximoff (Ilana Kohanchi and Daniyar) and her brother, Pietro (Evan Peters) . Previously, there is also allusion to what motivates Wandas’ rival witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), whose antagonistic behavior in WandaVision contrasts with her cryptic but benign personality from earlier Marvel comics. Here are some of the main comic book and movie references in this week’s WandaVision episode. The main spoilers follow.

Agatha Harknesss Salem Witch Trials The episode begins by returning to Salem, Mass., In 1693, when Agatha was confronted and nearly burned at the stake by a coven of witches. Evanora (Kate Forbes), the leader of the group and Agathas’ mother, accuses Hahn’s villain of betraying her fellow spellcasters. This flashback parallels the start of Vision and the Scarlet Witch # 3, when injured members of Salems Seven, coven Agathas, successfully burned her. (She previously revealed to the Fantastic Four the location of New Salem, a secret community of witches, in Fantastic Four Annual No. 14.) Beyond this association, Agatha Harkness is otherwise distinct from the way she is portrayed in the comics: she casts a spell and destroys her mother and fellow witches, a shocking change from the general narrative in the comics. which also immediately announces that this week is focusing on revisionist history. Parents Wandas and the unexploded bomb Wanda first revisits the death of her parents, Iryna and Olek, which occurs when the US military destroys their Sokovia hometown of Novi Grad with bombs made by Stark Industries. The Wanda parents were first mentioned in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and in it, she and her brother, Pietro (played in this movie by Aaron Taylor-Johnson), blame the industrial-turned-super hero Tony Iron Man Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) for the death of their parents, which leads them to ally with the megalomaniac robot Ultron (James Spader).

Wanda also relives another moment mentioned, but not shown, in Avengers: Age of Ultron: During the bombing of Novi Grad, she and her brother were pinned under the rubble for two days, waiting for one of the Starks bombs explode. In Previously On, we learn that the bomb never exploded because Wanda defused it with her magical chaos powers. This unexploded bomb looks like the drone missile that was sent into France by the government superhero regulatory agency SWORD (or, Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Department) in On a Very Special Episode, the fifth episode of WandaVision.

HYDRA, the spirit stone and the scepter of Lokis After revisiting her childhood home in Novi Grad, Wanda remembers when she, as an adult, volunteered to be a test subject for deadly experiments carried out by HYDRA, a terrorist-type organization. Nazi who has been the main villain in most of Marvels’ recent films. as well as the Agents of SHIELD television series. Wanda remembers and develops the post-credits scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when she and Pietro were imprisoned by HYDRA frontman Baron Wolfgang von Strucker. (Struckers’ name might ring a bell with WandaVision fans: There’s an ad for Strcker-branded wristwatches in the show’s second episode.) In the comic book link Avengers: Age of Ultron Prelude This Scepterd Isle, Strucker and his men discuss how, just before the post-credits scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, they gave the Maximoff twins superpowers to the Using a magical scepter they slipped from the Norse trickster god Loki (played in the movies by Tom Hiddleston). Lokis ‘staff also connects Wanda to her android husband, the Vision (Paul Bettany), since the scepters’ reality-modifying powers come from the same Mind Stone Ultron used to bring the vision to life in Avengers: The era of Ultron. This week, Agatha suggests that the Mind Stone greatly amplified the psychic powers of the Wandas, who would otherwise have died on the vine. The Snap: SWORD Headquarters When Wanda remembers retrieving Visions’ body from SWORD headquarters, tickers in the lobby announce that the families are reuniting and [celebrations] for the returned. This hints at a cataclysmic event in Avengers: Infinity War known as Snap. That’s when the philosophically inclined alien warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin) halved the world’s population just by donning his almighty Infinity Gauntlet and snapping his fingers.

This means that Wanda took the body of Visions sometime after Avengers: Endgame, when Wanda and her teammates canceled the Snaps effects.

The Visions Vibranium body During Wandas ‘visit to SWORD HQ, SWORD Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) explains that Visions’ body must be destroyed because it is one of the most sophisticated sentient weapons ever made. This is because Visions’ body is made of Vibranium, an alien element that crashed into the African nation Wakanda (the main cadre of Black Panther) during a meteor shower and was then developed into an indestructible metal, It is used in some of the world’s most sophisticated and sought-after Marvel technologies and weapons, including the Captain Americas shield. Ultron created the body of Visions in Avengers: Age of Ultron using Vibranium stolen by deranged and questionable South African arms dealer Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis). The Snap: Lagos Eagle-eyed viewers will also note that Thanoss’s fateful snap is subtly referenced twice this week. The first time is on a Westview wall ad for something called Snap, which can be seen briefly after Wanda uses her superpowers to turn the town into a sitcom fantasy. This same mural also mentions the Nigerian town of Lagos, a reference to a scene from Captain America: Civil War when Wanda accidentally destroyed a building filled with Wakandan civilians while trying to disarm a bomb. The new look of Visions The True Vision comes to life in a mid-credits scene this week, but it doesn’t look like what it used to do. It was destroyed twice in Avengers: Infinity War: first by Wanda, who tried to stop Thanos from taking the Visions Mind Stone, and then by Thanos, who then used the Infinity Gauntlet to time travel. and steal the stone. Outside of Westview, Hayward revives Visions ‘body using the chaos magic that rubbed off on the drone missile in Episode 5. Comic fans might recognize Visions of West Coast Avengers’ new off-white costume. ° 45, when an international spy team was suppressed. the old android personality and redesigned it after he, under the influence of the evil supercomputer ISAAC, attempted to take over the world.

