RTE viewers call Bryan Cranston a ‘treasure’ as he talks about his Armagh roots





RTE viewers praised Bryan Cranston as a 'treasure' tonight as he spoke of visiting his roots in Armagh. The Breaking Bad star appeared on tonight's Late Late Show and admitted that the hit show "changed her life." 2 Bryan appeared on Tonight's Late Late Show 2 He told about his Irish heritage He also discussed his Irish heritage and how he would like to see Armagh. He said of Breaking Bad: "I was [happy with the ending]. A very fulfilling start, middle and end. "I am grateful for the race. It changed my life, it changed my career. I am very unhappy." Viewers were delighted to see the Hollywood actor on Late Late. 'GOOD ACTOR' One person wrote: "LateLateShow, I love Bryan Cranston. He's a treasure." Noel said, "LateLateShow Brian didn't seem to have aged since his days at Malcolm in the middle. What an actor !! Awesome." Elaine wrote: "Brian Cranston !! Such a great actor! Tubs is going all out with their guests this year #LateLateShow." #LateLateShow Brian didn't seem to have aged since his days at Malcolm in the middle. What an actor !! Shiny – noel mcardle (@NoelMcardle) February 26, 2021 Brian Cranston !! Such a great actor! Tubs goes all out with its guests this year #LateLateShow – Elaine Cremin (@ElaineCremin) February 26, 2021 Bryan spoke of his ties to Ireland and his enthusiasm for going back to his roots. He said, "I have to come back to Ireland. I haven't been there for several years and I have never been to where my people are from in Armagh. I have to go. 'CAN NOT WAIT' "I know when I watched the Ferryman, the London play, I thought, 'This is where my people are from.' "I have to go see what it was. I look forward. "My great-great-great-grandparents were from Armagh so I'm looking forward to going there and just soaking up the energy and meeting the people and being in the culture and getting a feel for where my roots are. begin." Bryan also opened up about how he handles fame. He said, "Celebrity is a strange beast. No acting class has taught you to be a celebrity. "With fame comes a great opportunity, so I wouldn't trade it. "There is a learning curve to that. You lose the sense of privacy, anonymity, there are a lot … of events that you have to attend and it's tiring. "It's not a complaint, it's just an observation. I have a great opportunity and I appreciate it."







