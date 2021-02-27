What is the magic of chaos? The MCU’s Most Powerful Powers Explained

WandaVision Episode 8 featured some major reveal for the character of Scarlet Witchs, including summoning a powerful ability from the Marvel Comics Chaos Magic. Wandas’ origin story was changed significantly from the comics when she first appeared in the MCU in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it looks like the franchise is taking her back to her roots. With Chaos Magic now officially part of the franchise, Scarlet Witch is likely only to get stronger in the future.

The MCU versions of Wanda Maximoff and brother Pietro / Quicksilver are similar to their comedic selves in many ways, but different in some key areas. In the comics, Wanda and Pietro are presented as mutants and the children of Magneto. MCUs lacked mutants due to Fox ownership X Men The license made this plot impossible, so instead, Wanda and Pietro were reconnected to receive their powers by exposing themselves to the Mind Stone. Now, however, it looks like there are more Wanda powers after all.

As ultimately happened in the comics, the MCU is now introducing some interesting twists to explain Wanda’s incredible abilities. Agatha Harkness, obsessed with the power of the Wandas, delves deep into her past and her psyche to discover their source. Eventually, she learns the secret magic of chaos and officially nicknames Wanda the Scarlet Witch.

The magic of chaos in Marvel Comics explained

The origin of Chaos Magic in Marvel Comics dates back to the formation of Earth itself. In the early days, over a billion years ago, an ancient race of powerful beings known as the Old Gods roamed the Earth. One of the strongest of these gods, who eventually deteriorated into vile arch demons, was Chthon, who became the first being on Earth to harness the power of dark arcane magic. Chthon ruled Earth for a time as the God of Chaos, using his immense abilities to shape reality according to his will. Eventually, however, Chthon was exiled and sealed into another dimension through Mount Wundagore, located in modern Eastern Europe.

Wanda Maximoff was born near Mount Wundagore, and as a result, her inherent mutant abilities were amplified by the latent power of the Chthons. The Elder God chose Wanda as his potential future vessel (which he will do later), and as a result, her natural abilities became much stronger as she grew older. Eventually, the true nature of Wandas’ powers became clear, catapulting her into becoming one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe.

The exact boundaries of Chaos Magic aren’t rigidly set, mainly because they’re almost limitless. Chaos Magic primarily involves reality-altering abilities, empowering the wearer to create, destroy, and alter the very fabric of the universe itself. Scarlet Witch shows this power repeatedly in the comics, such as in the famous House of M storyline which was a major inspiration for WandaVision. As the bearer of Chaos Magic and the Being of Earth-616 Nexus, the comic book Wanda is easily one of Marvels’ most powerful characters.

How Chaos Magic Could Affect the Future of the MCUs

Chaos Magic hasn’t been mentioned in the MCU before WandaVision Episode 8, and it was previously thought that Marvel Studios decided to take an entirely different approach with the powers of Scarlet Witchs. Whether or not this was the plan from the start, the abilities of the Wandas have now been recognized as Chaos Magic, although it is unclear exactly how this will manifest. No reference to Chthon, Mount Wundagore, or the Elder Gods was made, and appealing to any of them would be a pretty big change from the MCU’s previous tone.

So far, Marvel Studios has stayed away from the more fantastic elements of comics, preferring a sci-fi approach. More complex stories emerged over time, bringing in concepts like time travel, the multiverse, and the Infinity Stones, but all of these additions were based on some sort of pseudo-scientific explanation. Even the MCU’s Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme himself, has his powers explained through their connection to alternate realities. The MCU has gotten bolder with stranger storylines over time, but it’s always been reluctant to blindly summon magic without any sort of a larger context.

This could change, however. Agatha Harkness’s story clearly shows a coven of witches, and the runes and incantations she uses in her basement feel a lot more mystical than the MCU magic wielded by Doctor Strange. Agatha herself is also at least 400 years old, but still appears to be mostly human. There was a time when the idea of ​​a multiverse in the MCU seemed out of the question, but that time has come and gone. It’s possible that now, in Phase 4, some of the most fantastic elements of comics will be introduced as well.

Scarlet Witches MCU’s Magical Powers of Chaos Explained

Whether Chthon himself is canonized or not, there are a few things that have already been revealed about the MCU’s Chaos Magic. When Agatha realizes the Wanda’s source of power, she says she must be the Scarlet Witch, a name that has never been used in the MCU before. WandaVision Episode 8 also shows the moment when Wanda was exposed to the power of the Mind Stone. At this point, she sees a vision of what appears to be her classic comic book outfit, silhouetted.

Two explanations seem the most probable; Either Scarlet Witch is an ancient mythical figure who reappeared via some sort of reincarnation, or Wanda is the fulfillment of a prophecy involving Chaos Magic, which refers to someone called the Scarlet Witch. This latter story, in particular, could easily still lead to Chthon and the Old Gods, but it is just as likely that the origin of Chaos Magic was changed and linked to the Infinity Stones, rather than a demonic and primordial being. .

Regardless, the effect of Chaos Magic in the MCU appears to be more or less the same, changing the nature of reality itself depending on the will of the users. It remains to be seen how exactly this new power will affect the end of WandaVision and the rest of the MCU going forward, but it certainly has a lot of potential.

