Entertainment
United States vs. Billie Holiday, with Andra Day
Andra day in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
Photo: Paramount Pictures / Hulu
Billie Holidays’ life was filled with so many tragedies and triumphs that it has to count as some kind of accomplishment to make a boring movie about her. It’s even more shocking when you realize that The United States vs. Billie Holiday was directed by Lee Daniels, a filmmaker whose career has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs (critics will endlessly fight over which titles are highs and which are lows) but who has never done anything thing that was not at least memorable, even when it was terrible. I haven’t always been okay with it, but the man has a vision. Alas, while her Billie Holiday biopic is beautiful and above all well performed, especially by Andra Day in the title role, it’s so leaden and fragmented that it barely makes an impact.
Maybe the problem is concentration. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and based primarily on Johann Haris Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs, the film is built around the FBI’s pursuit of Holiday, ostensibly for his drug use but also because of his race and politics, and in particular his controversial performances of the legendary Abel anti-lynching song Meeropols Strange Fruit. (For a glimpse into the turbulent history of this particular song, check out the intriguing 2002 documentary Strange fruit, which discusses both the journey of coins over decades and the fascinating history of Meeropols.)
Located mainly in the post-WWII period, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (which is now out on Hulu) wants to be a history lesson, but sometimes it’s so simple and inert that it loses all sense of authenticity. She keeps singing that song from Strange Fruit and it gets a lot of people thinking about bad things, says Bureau of Narcotics chief Harry Anslinger (Garrett Hedlund) early on, in a smoky and shady reunion with a group of politicians and other plush shirts. . Among the men is a young Roy Cohn (Damian Joseph Quinn), who states: People call song a musical starting weapon for the so-called civil rights movement. Someone else advises, with an explanatory sled, you go after that bitch on drugs!
The film opens with a drunken and condescending 1957 interview with Holiday by a reporter (Tell me, how does it feel to be a woman of color?), Then goes back ten years, but he interesting (and somewhat confusing), much of the story is seen through the eyes of serious FBI agent Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes), who we first meet as a wide-eyed veteran keen to catch a glimpse of the Caf Society vacations in New York. After Fletcher integrates himself into the inner circle of singers and arranges his arrest, he struggles with his conscience: he is convinced that drugs are destroying the black community, but he also realizes that he has become a tool. of a corrupt and racist repressive organization. He then turns into a sort of counter-agent, continuing to work for the Office while also conspiring with (and falling in love with) Holiday herself. He even starts taking heroin with her.
The idea of taking a corner of someone’s life and using it as a direct line to help connect the disparate dots of a complex story isn’t a bad approach for a biopic. (Thought Amadeusand how he reframe Mozart’s life as a back-and-forth between himself and rival composer Antonio Salieri.) And it doesn’t take a daring leap of the imagination to link drug use during the holidays to the traumas of racism. , the murder and abuse she suffered in her short life. But for all the simplicity of its script and the naive brutality of its dialogue, this film is also, in one way or another, surprisingly confusing. Daniels and Lori-Parks struggle to deal with the dynamics and characters of the core story. Male drug dealers, group mates, managers come in and out of vacation life, but it’s hard to get a real idea of these relationships. Day controls the screen, especially when she sings, but she sings very little in this movie. Meanwhile, Rhodes is an engaging presence as an actor, but Agent Fletcher’s character appears to be here primarily to illustrate his aforementioned central dilemma; it feels like a thesis rather than a person. Indeed, most of the characters in the film seem to exist primarily to emphasize specific ideas.
In truth, Daniels is not much of a storyteller. It’s something more intriguing: a shameless showman and sentimentalist, able to put together risky and emotional sequences that sometimes completely suppress narrative logic. Sometimes during The United States vs. Billie Holiday, he seems to resist all his impulses as a filmmaker, whether by seeking artistic restraint or simply out of respect for his real-life subject.
But every now and then the picture goes crazy in the best possible way. During a streak of bravery roughly halfway through, Fletcher and Holiday, touring the South, wander through a lynching that then turns into a streak of trippy dreams, as a Holiday Distraught staggers into a rickety, drug-hazy memory palace, before finding her way onto an elegant nightclub stage where she finally sings Strange Fruit throughout, with hypnotic passion. It is a gripping and devastating moment, which transmits through technique and forms so many ideas that the film struggles to make tangible through more mundane methods. And it’s a great Lee Daniels moment, in a film that otherwise offers surprisingly little.
See everything
