Taylor Swift cancels tour amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’





Taylor Swift has canceled all of her pending tour dates due to the “unprecedented pandemic”. The star had a small list of shows planned for last summer to support her 2019 album Lover; they were all postponed to April of last year due to the pandemic. Swift made the announcement Friday night on social media. “I love coming here to give you good news or to share a new project with you,” she wrote. “It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have news that makes me sad.” Swift’s 2020 shows included her massive Lover Fests, which were set to take place in Los Angeles and Foxborough, MA. Other shows included dates from international festivals in Belgium, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Portugal and Brazil. As new dates had never been planned for Lover Fest, ticket holders have already had the option since April to cancel their tickets and get refunds in the meantime. “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape will look like in the near future,” she continued. “I’m so disappointed that I can’t see you in person whenever I want. I miss you terribly and can’t wait until we can all be safe together again. “ I miss you terribly and can’t wait until we can all be safe together again pic.twitter.com/q3T23FCpMn – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) February 26, 2021 Since its release Lover, Swift released two albums of new material, Folklore and Always. In April it will be released Without fear (Taylor version), a fully re-recorded version of her second Grammy album. She will re-record the six albums she released with her old label Big Machine, following a dispute over the ownership of her masters. She has yet to reveal when the other five albums will be available.







