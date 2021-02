‘Danger!’ Champion Michael Colton has new ABC show, “ Home Economics ”

In a hard-to-believe timing coincidence that would likely be cut from a TV script, the co-creator of the upcoming ABC comedy “Domestical economy” (April 7) managed to run his new series briefly on Friday at a Television Critics Association panel. How? ‘Or’ What? Michael Colton, who created “Home Economics” with fellow executive producer John Aboud, won his first appearance on “Danger!” Thursday, take home $ 9,201. He won a second time on Friday’s show and will return to defend his championship. Colton’s victory on the popular game show, which was taped weeks ago, came at the end of a 25-minute Zoom panel on “Home Economics,” which focuses on three siblings (performed by Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Tatro) representing very different financial situations: top 1%, middle class and struggling to get by. Host range:‘Danger!’ exclusive: Who is new guest host Mike Richards? Who’s next? And how long will it take for the series to replace Alex Trebek? The series is inspired by Colton’s own family history. As befitting his comedy background, Colton was light-hearted when a reporter called him “Jeopardy!” champion Michael Colton “with the penultimate question from the panel. “Thanks for bringing this up. I was a little annoyed that neither of the people before you raised the issue,” he said, acting offended before taking a victory lap. “Well, do a separate TCA session later just to talk about it.” Colton did his own promotional work for “Jeopardy!” From Thursday. appearance, on purpose confusing it with another popular game show, “Wheel of Fortune” in a tweet: “Keep an eye out for the embarrassing moment I tried to buy a vowel!” In another tweet, Colton, who was originally scheduled to record on November 9, said it was “crushing” that he couldn’t appear on an episode hosted by the legendary Alex Trebek, died on November 8. He said guest host Mike Richards had done “a fantastic job”when he recorded the show a few weeks ago. As Colton briefly basked in the triumph, he realized the price for his exuberance when he noticed his longtime writing partner on a separate screen. “Look at John’s face. John is so fed up I’m talking about ‘Jeopardy!’ “ Aboud played the game. “Look, we’ve been working together for 20 years now and it’s really very satisfying for me personally to have the answer to a question I’ve been asking myself for a long time: how could Mike get more boring? Now I know . “ Ah, a punchline in the form of a question. Funny and oh-so “Jeopardy!” appropriate.







