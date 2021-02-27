Eternals merchandise gives the team the best look yet





A new look at the MCU’s latest super team, the Eternals, has been revealed online thanks to a tie-in timeline for the upcoming film.

A whole new look at Eternals was teased via a new timeline. Eternals, based on the Marvel comic book series of the same name created by Jack Kirby, is one of several episodes in Marvel’s Phase 4. The film will follow an immortal race of Celestials created aliens who have lived on Earth for over 7,000 years and come together to protect humanity today. Originally scheduled for release in November 2020, Eternals has been delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First, it was moved to February 12, 2021, and then to November 5, 2021, which marks a full year from its original release date. The film’s delayed release has meant merchandise and promotional items that would have been slated for its previous two release dates are doomed to leak, sometimes even revealing plot details. Fans now have a new take on the MCU’s next team. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: WandaVision Features One Of Eternals’ Most Important Powers Twitter account Cosmic_Marvelposted a photo of a timeline that gives fans the best look at Eternals’ characters to date, minus Angelina Jolie’s Thena. The image features the various members of the Eternals family in their cosmic costume, including Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Selma Hayek as Ajak, and Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. Other characters include Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. Noteworthy is Angelina Jolie’s Thena’s absence from the calendar, as Jolie was one of the first to sign for Eternals and was originally considered the star of the film. His absence could be for a number of reasons, stemming from too many characters already on the timeline to his absence hinting at a possible plot reveal or turn for the character. It could even be something as simple as not being on the cover, but still being featured on the inside of the calendar or on the back cover. Eternals is billed as one of the most ambitious Marvel films to date. It is directed by Chlo Zhao, whose recent film Nomadland premiered on Hulu and has received critical acclaim and awards buzz. Kevin Feige called Zhao’s pitch for Eternals“the best he’s ever heard,” and the director admitted that Marvel took a big risk on the film. She teased an epic movie that spans centuries, filming in multiple locations, and quoted The ghost as a reference for his action scenes. She’s teasing a very different movie not just for herself, but for the MCU in general. Next: Nomadland Shows How The Eternals Will Be Different From Every Other MCU Movie Source: Cosmic_Marvel/ Twitter New Superman movie would feature a Dark Man of Steel

About the Author Richard fink

(29 articles published)

Richard Fink is a news writer for Screen Rant. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2016 with a degree in Film and Media Production. He started writing articles on film and television posting articles on his Facebook since he was in high school and decided to turn that passion into a career. Richard is a fan of everything Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and movie history. More from Richard Fink







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos