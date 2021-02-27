Daisy Ridley meets Ted Cruz





Daisy Ridley responds to Ted Cruz’s search of her Star Wars character Rey in her defense of Gina Carano amid Carano’s dismissal by The Mandalorian.

Cruz had previously commented on the news that Gina Carano had been fired from Disney + Star wars derivative show The Mandalorianfor posting an offensive post on his Instagram account that equated the persecution of the Jewish people during the Holocaust with being Republican in America today. Cruz defended Carano on Twitter, claiming in part, Texan Gina Carano has broken barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not emotionally tortured Jedi.The emotionally tortured Jedi remark is a search of the main heroine Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, in the latest Star wars trilogy sequel. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Mandalorian Writing Cara Dune Is Better Than Recast Gina Carano Talk to Yahoo!, Ridley responded to Cruz’s search on his character. She stated that she did not know Cruz’s comments before the interview, but that she is very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi. The actress then took a verbal nudge at the senator, who recently came back under fire for vacationing in Cancun as her constituents survived horrific conditions amid Texas power outages. I didn’t know, and I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who does not leave his state when he has a terrible time. During Daisy Ridleys’ tenure as a lightsaber wielding hero, she also appeared in other films such as Murder on the Orient Express and Ophelia. His next film, March of chaos, will be his first major role since Star wars trilogy concluded. Ridley is part of a star cast that includes Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas and David Oyelowo. The film is based on a trilogy of science fiction novels and is directed by Doug Liman. While more novelties surround the Caranos pulling from The Mandalorian continues to come out, it’s pretty clear where the mainstream Hollywood audience falls on the political divide. While one certainly cannot generalize, various members of the entertainment industry have taken to task the Trump administration and the current Republican Party, whether in appearances at awards ceremonies, thank you speeches, interviews or on their own social media pages. They show, just as Ridley does in the interview, that when it comes to political backstage, they can go blow for blow and Star wars the actress certainly did not back down. More: Everything You Need To Know About Walking Through Chaos Source: Yahoo! Power Rangers movie reboot plans confirmed by Hasbro

